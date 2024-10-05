Israeli Airstrikes Hit Southern Beirut Amid Escalating Conflict

Amidst escalating tensions between hezbollah & Israel, southern Beirut and its surrounding areas were struck by five Israeli airstrikes. Four of which were described as "very violent." As per Lebanon's official media.

As per the National News Agency, Israeli warplanes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut and the nearby Chweifat area. Thus, prompting ambulances to rush to the scene. “Israeli enemy warplanes carried out four very violent strikes on [Beirut’s] southern suburbs, and one strike on the Chweifat area.” Reports Lebanese National News Agency.

But despite the aggression, the National News Agency confirmed that air traffic at Beirut’s only airport continued as usual, undeterred by the attacks on the city’s southern outskirts.

These airstrikes come following an earlier warning from the Israeli military, which ordered residents in southern Beirut to evacuate on Saturday night as it intensified its assault on targets in Lebanon.

Earlier, Israel had previously confirmed that it had hit the intelligence headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut during the early hours of the same day.

Meanwhile, international leaders have called for a ceasefire. French President Emmanuel Macron led a coalition of 88 Francophone nations in urging for an “immediate” cessation of hostilities in Lebanon earlier on Saturday.

But, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the escalating conflict in a televised address on Saturday evening, stating, “Israel has the duty and the right to defend itself and to respond to these attacks, and that is what we will do.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned of further repercussions. “For any attack by Israel, there will be a proportional and similar reaction from Iran, and even stronger,” Araghchi stated, signaling the potential for further escalation in the conflict.

