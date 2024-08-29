Thursday, August 29, 2024

Israeli Forces Target And Kill Islamic Jihad Intelligence Commander

Israeli soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in the Gaza Strip over the last day, including Osama Gadallah, a senior commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad's military intelligence.

Israeli soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in the Gaza Strip over the last day, including Osama Gadallah, a senior commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s military intelligence. Gadallah, who participated in the October 7 attacks, was killed by Israeli aircraft in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported intense fighting in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah, with airstrikes hitting 40 Hamas targets, including firing positions and terror infrastructure.

This surge in military action follows the rescue of Farhan Al Qadi, a 52-year-old hostage, and the recovery of a soldier’s body earlier this week. Since Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities on October 7, at least 1,200 people have been killed, with 252 hostages taken. Of the 103 hostages still held, over 30 have been declared dead. Additionally, Hamas has been holding two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

