Israeli Military Airstrike Hits Humanitarian Aid Convoy in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed an airstrike on a humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza, targeting what they described as “armed assailants” attempting to hijack the convoy. However, the charity organizing the aid, Anera, reported that those killed were employees of the transport company, not armed assailants.

The convoy, organized by the U.S.-based NGO Anera, was delivering medical supplies and fuel to an Emirati-run hospital in Rafah on Thursday evening. The route had been pre-coordinated with the IDF as part of a deconfliction process intended to prevent the bombing of aid vehicles.

Sandra Rasheed, Anera’s Palestine country director, stated: “This is a shocking incident. The convoy, which was coordinated by Anera and approved by Israeli authorities, included an Anera employee who was fortunately unharmed. Tragically, several individuals, all employed by the transportation company we work with, were killed in the attack. They were in the first vehicle of the convoy.”

Initial reports from Gaza suggest that five people were killed in the airstrike. The IDF, however, claimed that during the convoy’s movement, “a number of armed assailants seized control of the vehicle in the front of the convoy (a Jeep) and began to lead it.” The IDF asserted that the airstrike was executed only after confirming the presence of armed assailants and ensuring the strike would not damage other vehicles in the convoy.

Anera confirmed that the convoy successfully reached its destination, but noted that only one of the individuals killed was an Anera employee; the others worked for its partner transport company.

This incident follows a separate event earlier in the day when Israeli soldiers fired on a World Food Programme (WFP) vehicle marked with UN insignia. The vehicle, which was part of a two-vehicle convoy, was struck by at least 10 bullets near an IDF checkpoint at Wadi Gaza. Although the vehicle was armoured and no injuries were reported, the WFP temporarily suspended operations in Gaza.

Cindy McCain, head of the WFP, condemned the shooting as “totally unacceptable,” criticizing the current deconfliction system as failing.

In April, a similar incident occurred when the IDF mistakenly targeted a World Central Kitchen convoy, resulting in the deaths of seven aid workers. The IDF admitted to “grave errors,” citing miscommunication and erroneous assumptions by its officers.

The recent airstrike and shooting have intensified scrutiny of the IDF’s operations and deconfliction procedures, with calls for improved safety measures for humanitarian efforts in conflict zones.