Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Israeli Military Reveals September Attack On Iran-Supported Missile Facility In Syria

Israeli commandos destroyed an Iranian missile factory in Syria in a September raid aimed at halting Hezbollah and Iran's missile production.

Israeli Military Reveals September Attack On Iran-Supported Missile Facility In Syria

In a rare public disclosure, the Israeli military has confirmed its September 8 raid on an underground missile factory in Syria, operated by Iranian forces. The facility, located in Masyaf, a town near Syria’s Mediterranean coast, was dismantled by more than 100 Israeli commandos, aided by helicopters, fighter jets, and naval vessels. The raid, which the Israeli army describes as crucial for regional security, targeted the production of precision-guided missiles and long-range rockets for Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed militias.

The raid’s scale and intensity highlight Israel’s long-standing commitment to countering the Iranian axis in the Middle East, particularly its missile manufacturing capabilities. According to military officials, the facility could have produced hundreds of missiles annually, threatening Israel’s security and that of its allies. The raid was carried out with intelligence and fire support from Israel’s air and naval forces.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the mission as one of Israel’s most significant counterattacks against Iran’s missile threats. “This operation demonstrates our determination and audacity to act anywhere to protect ourselves,” Netanyahu said. The Israeli military also seized critical machinery and documents from the site for further investigation.

While Israeli officials emphasize that this operation was part of a broader strategy to dismantle Iran’s missile production network, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 27 people were killed in the raid, though the Israeli military has not confirmed any casualties.

The attack in Syria is part of Israel’s broader strategy to prevent weapons and technology from falling into hostile hands. This strategy has included hundreds of airstrikes in Syria since 2011, aimed at halting Iran’s growing military presence in the region.

ALSO READ: Joe Biden And Donald Trump Deliveres Contrasting Reactions To New Orleans Attack

Filed under

Israel syria world

Advertisement

Also Read

Authorities Investigate Colorado Springs Man Behind Vegas Tesla Cybertruck Explosion

Authorities Investigate Colorado Springs Man Behind Vegas Tesla Cybertruck Explosion

Sugar Bowl 2025 Rescheduled After New Year’s Day Attack In New Orleans

Sugar Bowl 2025 Rescheduled After New Year’s Day Attack In New Orleans

Man Who Rented Exploding Tesla Cybertruck At Trump Hotel Is Active-Duty Green Beret – Officials

Man Who Rented Exploding Tesla Cybertruck At Trump Hotel Is Active-Duty Green Beret – Officials

New York Mass Shooting: Gunfire Erupts Outside A Nightclub, Leaving 10 People Wounded

New York Mass Shooting: Gunfire Erupts Outside A Nightclub, Leaving 10 People Wounded

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Deliveres Contrasting Reactions To New Orleans Attack

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Deliveres Contrasting Reactions To New Orleans Attack

Entertainment

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox