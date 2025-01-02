Israeli Military Reveals September Attack On Iran-Supported Missile Facility In Syria

In a rare public disclosure, the Israeli military has confirmed its September 8 raid on an underground missile factory in Syria, operated by Iranian forces. The facility, located in Masyaf, a town near Syria’s Mediterranean coast, was dismantled by more than 100 Israeli commandos, aided by helicopters, fighter jets, and naval vessels. The raid, which the Israeli army describes as crucial for regional security, targeted the production of precision-guided missiles and long-range rockets for Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed militias.

The raid’s scale and intensity highlight Israel’s long-standing commitment to countering the Iranian axis in the Middle East, particularly its missile manufacturing capabilities. According to military officials, the facility could have produced hundreds of missiles annually, threatening Israel’s security and that of its allies. The raid was carried out with intelligence and fire support from Israel’s air and naval forces.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the mission as one of Israel’s most significant counterattacks against Iran’s missile threats. “This operation demonstrates our determination and audacity to act anywhere to protect ourselves,” Netanyahu said. The Israeli military also seized critical machinery and documents from the site for further investigation.

While Israeli officials emphasize that this operation was part of a broader strategy to dismantle Iran’s missile production network, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 27 people were killed in the raid, though the Israeli military has not confirmed any casualties.

The attack in Syria is part of Israel’s broader strategy to prevent weapons and technology from falling into hostile hands. This strategy has included hundreds of airstrikes in Syria since 2011, aimed at halting Iran’s growing military presence in the region.

