Israelis Demand Ceasefire After Six More Hostages Found Dead in Gaza

The protests were intensified by a call for a general strike by Israel’s largest trade union, the Histadrut, set to take place on Monday. This strike, the first since the October 7 Hamas attack that initiated the ongoing conflict, is expected to disrupt key sectors of the Israeli economy, including banking, healthcare, and the country’s main airport.

The demonstrations, which have grown to be among the largest since the war began nearly 11 months ago, reflect widespread frustration over the government’s handling of ceasefire negotiations. Many Israelis hold Netanyahu responsible for the protracted talks, accusing him of failing to secure a deal to bring the hostages home.

In Tel Aviv, families of the hostages marched with symbolic coffins, representing the six recently deceased captives. “We believe the government is making decisions to preserve itself rather than to save the lives of the hostages,” said Shlomit Hacohen, a resident of Tel Aviv. The anger was palpable as protesters blamed Netanyahu’s administration for the stalled negotiations and the loss of life.

Three of the six hostages found dead were reportedly scheduled to be released in a ceasefire deal proposed in July, which only added to the protesters’ fury. “Nothing is worse than knowing they could have been saved,” said Dana Loutaly, one of the demonstrators.

The Israeli military reported that the bodies were recovered from a tunnel in Rafah, Gaza, just before Israeli forces arrived. The hostages were identified as Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Carmel Gat. Military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani confirmed that the hostages were killed by Hamas and were found several meters underground in the midst of ongoing combat.

The tragedy has intensified calls for a ceasefire, with some families demanding a “complete halt of the country” to pressure the government. Although Netanyahu has vowed to continue the fight until Hamas is destroyed, the growing public outrage is putting significant pressure on his government, which remains deeply divided over the war.

The hostage crisis has also sparked international attention, with U.S. President Joe Biden expressing his devastation and outrage after the death of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. The Goldberg-Polin family had become a prominent voice in the international campaign for the release of hostages, meeting with global leaders, including Pope Francis and addressing the Democratic National Convention.

As the conflict continues, the toll on both sides remains severe, with over 40,000 Palestinians killed in Israel’s retaliatory offensive, according to local health officials. The war has also displaced the majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, plunging the region into a humanitarian crisis.