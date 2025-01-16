Italian Police Allegedly Force Female Climate Activists To Remove Underwear And Perform Squats During Questioning

While police initially denied the accusations, claiming that searches were conducted according to proper procedures, the activists have described the treatment as degrading and invasive.

In Italy, seven female climate activists were allegedly subjected to degrading and invasive treatment during questioning by police in Brescia. The activists, part of a broader protest against the Italian aerospace and defense company Leonardo, were detained after disrupting the company’s operations.

The protest, organized by groups such as Extinction Rebellion, Last Generation, and Free Palestine, aimed to block access to Leonardo’s factory. The demonstration briefly interrupted the operations of the aerospace giant, drawing the attention of local law enforcement. Twenty-two individuals were detained following the protest. But it was the treatment of the female activists that has raised alarms about police conduct in the region.

Serious Allegations Levelled

The activists were forced to undress and perform squats as part of a search procedure. A member of Extinction Rebellion shared the distressing experience in a video posted online, describing the situation. “They asked me to undress, take off my underwear and do three squats, ‘for checks’, according to them.” Other female detainees confirmed similar treatment, with claims that the degrading procedure was carried out exclusively on women, not men.

The police, who initially denied the accusations, later defended their actions. They issued a statement asserting that female officers had carried out searches on female detainees and that activists were asked to bend down during the search “in order to find any dangerous objects.” The statement further emphasized that the dignity and confidentiality of the detainees were respected and that “correct operating procedures” were followed during the incident.

However, the explanation has not quelled public outrage, with many questioning the appropriateness and necessity of such procedures. Critics argue that the measures used against the female activists were unnecessarily invasive, humiliating, and disproportionate.

The incident has prompted calls for an investigation into the actions of the Brescia police. Italy’s Interior Minister has been urged to address the allegations, particularly regarding the treatment of female activists during routine questioning and searches. These calls for accountability are part of a broader conversation on the rights of protesters, particularly women, and how law enforcement agencies handle individuals detained during demonstrations.

The detained activists, who were held for several hours before being charged with “seditious gathering” and “unannounced demonstration,” are now seeking legal recourse. They have accused the police of violating their rights and subjecting them to unnecessary and humiliating treatment during their detention.

