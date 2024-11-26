Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Jammu & Kashmir to Celebrate Its First Constitution Day In History with Grand Ceremony

Jammu & Kashmir to Celebrate Its First Constitution Day In History with Grand Ceremony

Jammu & Kashmir is set to observe its first grand celebration of “Samvidhan Diwas” (Constitution Day) on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in its political and cultural history. The event commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1950, and is particularly meaningful for the region following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which integrated J&K more fully into the Indian Union.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to Lead Celebrations

The ceremony in Srinagar will be led by Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha. As part of the day’s events, the LG and other officials will read the Preamble to the Indian Constitution, reaffirming the region’s commitment to the values enshrined in the foundational document.

This marks the first time such an event will be celebrated with this level of prominence since Jammu & Kashmir’s accession to India in 1947. The state’s unique constitutional history makes the occasion particularly noteworthy.

A Constitutional Transition for Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir’s relationship with the Indian Constitution has evolved significantly over the decades. Before the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, the region operated under its own constitution and flag. The head of the government was referred to as the Prime Minister (PM), and the head of state was called Sadr-e-Riyasat (President).

In 1965, these titles were replaced with Chief Minister (CM) and Governor, aligning the region’s governance structure with the rest of India. However, the state retained its own constitution and flag until the constitutional changes of 2019.

Following the annulment of Article 370, Jammu & Kashmir lost its special status and was bifurcated into two Union Territories: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The change underscored the application of the Indian Constitution in its entirety to the region, making the upcoming celebration of Constitution Day deeply symbolic.

Omar Abdullah’s Role in History

Interestingly, Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, holds a unique place in the region’s constitutional journey. On October 16, 2009, he became the first J&K CM to swear allegiance to the Indian Constitution while taking the oath of office. His 17 predecessors had taken their oaths on the J&K Constitution.

While the Constitution Day celebrations will feature ministers from Abdullah’s government, the National Conference leader himself will not attend the event. He left for Saudi Arabia on Monday to perform Umrah in Mecca, a significant non-Haj pilgrimage for Muslims.

The Significance of Constitution Day

“Samvidhan Diwas” is celebrated across India to honor the adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1950. It is a day to reflect on the democratic values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Preamble. For Jammu & Kashmir, this year’s observance represents a historic acknowledgment of its integration with the rest of the nation.

The grand ceremony in Srinagar is expected to highlight the region’s journey from having a distinct constitutional identity to becoming an integral part of India under the full framework of the Indian Constitution.

Filed under

article 370 constitution day jammu & kashmir Samvidhan Diwas
Advertisement

