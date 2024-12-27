Japan’s Record Budget Increases Social Welfare And Defense Spending To Address Aging Population

The Japanese government has approved a record-breaking ¥115.5 trillion ($730 billion) budget for the fiscal year starting in April 2025, marking a significant increase in both social welfare and defense spending. The budget reflects Japan’s urgent need to address challenges posed by an aging population and escalating regional security threats.

Increased Defense Spending Amid Security Concerns

Of the total budget, ¥8.7 trillion has been allocated to defense—a substantial rise driven by the nation’s “toughest and most complex security environment” since World War II, according to the defense ministry. This echoes Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s consistent warnings about regional threats, particularly from China and North Korea.

The funds will support measures such as attracting recruits to Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, fostering stronger ties with the United States military in Okinawa, and enhancing systems to monitor ballistic missile launches and maritime activities in disputed territories. The budget aligns with Japan’s 2022 commitment to doubling defense spending to reach NATO’s benchmark of 2% of GDP by 2027.

With Japan’s population aging rapidly, the government has allocated ¥38.3 trillion for social welfare programs, up from ¥37.7 trillion the previous year. The allocation is designed to sustain healthcare and pensions for a society where 29.3% of citizens are aged 65 or older—a record high. Chronic low birth rates and cautious immigration policies exacerbate the demographic challenges, making social welfare spending a critical component of the budget.

Political Challenges and Parliamentary Approval

The draft budget now awaits approval by parliament. However, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito face an uphill battle, having lost their parliamentary majority in the October 2024 snap election. Opposition parties will play a pivotal role in shaping the final outcome.

Despite the election setbacks, Prime Minister Ishiba remains at the helm, emphasizing the importance of addressing Japan’s pressing issues. “Strengthening our defense capabilities and addressing demographic challenges are priorities we must actively tackle,” Ishiba stated at a recent event.

Broader Implications

The 2025 budget underscores Japan’s dual focus on internal stability and external security. By ramping up defense spending, the nation is taking decisive steps to counter growing geopolitical tensions. Simultaneously, its commitment to social welfare demonstrates a long-term strategy to manage the challenges of an aging population.

As Japan prepares for an upper house parliamentary election in summer 2025, this record budget will likely serve as a litmus test for the government’s policies and public support.

