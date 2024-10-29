Joe Biden Celebrates Diwali At The White House, Praising Kamala Harris

US President Joe Biden hosted a vibrant Diwali celebration on Monday at the White House, gathering over 600 distinguished Indian Americans to honor the festival of lights.

Acknowledging the South Asian Community

During his address, President Biden expressed his pride in hosting the largest Diwali receptions in the history of the White House. “As President, I have been honored to host the biggest Diwali receptions ever at the White House. To me, it means a great deal. As Senator, Vice President, and President, South Asian Americans have been key members of my staff,” he stated. His remarks emphasized the importance of representation, as he noted, “From Kamala to Dr. Murthy to so many of you here today, I’m proud that I kept my commitment to have an administration that looks like America.”

Event Highlights and Speakers

The celebration featured an introduction by Shrusti Amula, an Indian American youth activist, who set the tone for the evening. Additionally, Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, the US Surgeon General, shared insights, and a recorded message from retired Navy officer and NASA astronaut Sunita Williams was broadcasted from the International Space Station. These contributions showcased the achievements of Indian Americans across various fields, reinforcing the community’s impact on American society.

Absences and Reflections

Notably, Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend due to commitments on the campaign trail. Despite their absence, the celebration proceeded with enthusiasm and warmth, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Reflecting on past celebrations, Biden recalled the first Diwali hosted at the White House in 2016. He noted the reemergence of a “dark cloud formed from hate and hostility toward immigrants, including South Asian Americans” in 2024, drawing parallels with historical sentiments. He emphasized the role of inclusion in American culture, stating, “An Irish Catholic President, Vice President at the time, opened our home for holiday celebrations by Hindus, Buddhists, Jainists, Sikhs, and more. How America reminds us all of our power to be the light, all of us.”

Lighting the Diya

Biden concluded the event by lighting a formal diya in the Blue Room, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness. He took this opportunity to thank the South Asian American community for their essential contributions to democracy and society. “On this day in America, we think about that journey of light. Early in our nation’s founding, a generation before diya, in the shadow of suspicion, now in a time Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly here in the White House,” he remarked, reinforcing the importance of unity and celebration in diversity.

Message from Sunita Williams

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for the past five months, extended her Diwali wishes to those celebrating the festival across the United States and around the globe.

NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams shares a video message on Diwali from the International Space Station. She says, "Greetings from the ISS. I want to extend my warmest wishes for a Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating…

During the White House Diwali Celebrations, In a heartfelt video message from the ISS, Williams shared her unique experience of observing Diwali from 260 miles above Earth. She reminisced about her father’s commitment to preserving their cultural heritage by educating her family about Diwali and other Indian celebrations.

