Why Has Israel Banned UN Relief Agency, And What Are The Consequences For Gaza?

In a significant development on Monday, Israeli lawmakers passed a controversial piece of legislation that jeopardizes the operations of the primary United Nations agency providing humanitarian aid in Gaza. The law prohibits the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from conducting any activities or offering services within Israeli territory.

This decision marks a new low in the already fraught relationship between Israel and the UN, raising alarms among international allies about its potential consequences for the Palestinian population as the humanitarian crisis escalates.

This law, which will not take effect immediately, indicates a growing tension between Israel and the UN. Critics fear that the measure could severely hinder humanitarian efforts in Gaza, especially at a time when the U.S. is pressing Israel to increase aid to the region. Under the newly passed law, UNRWA, which serves millions of Palestinian refugees, would be barred from any operational activities inside Israel, potentially collapsing the already fragile aid distribution process in Gaza.

What Are The Claims Against UNRWA?

Israeli authorities have accused some UNRWA employees of complicity in the Hamas attacks that ignited the current conflict. They allege that several staff members have connections to militant organizations and that military assets linked to Hamas have been discovered in proximity to UNRWA facilities. In response to these claims, UNRWA has dismissed nine employees following investigations but asserts that it does not intentionally support armed groups and acts swiftly to remove suspected militants from its ranks. Despite these efforts, Israel’s allegations have led to a reduction in funding from major international donors, although some financial support has since been restored.

The vote on the legislation passed with overwhelming support, 92-10, following a heated debate among lawmakers. Proponents of the law, including co-sponsor Boaz Bismuth, argue that UNRWA has strayed from its mission, stating, “UNRWA is not an aid agency for refugees. It is an aid agency for Hamas.” Conversely, opponents, primarily from Arab parliamentary parties, have expressed concern over the potential humanitarian fallout of such a decision.

In tandem with this legislation, another bill aimed at severing diplomatic ties with UNRWA was also set for a vote. Yuli Edelstein, who oversaw the discussions surrounding these bills, claimed that the intent is not to hinder humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, the practical implications of these bills remain unclear, raising questions about how aid will be facilitated once they are enacted.

Implications For Humanitarian Aid

The combined effect of these laws could effectively cut Israel’s ties with UNRWA, stripping the agency of its legal protections and significantly limiting its ability to support Palestinians, not only in Gaza but also in East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The humanitarian impact of these changes could be dire; over 1.9 million Palestinians are currently displaced, facing acute shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

International reactions have been swift, with numerous aid organizations and some of Israel’s Western allies, including the United States, voicing strong objections to the new legislation. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller conveyed the administration’s deep concern, emphasizing that “there’s nobody that can replace them right now in the middle of the crisis.”

The Role Of UNRWA

UNRWA plays a crucial role in providing education, healthcare, and essential services to millions of Palestinian refugees across the region. The new bills could significantly disrupt these services, as they will take effect 60 to 90 days after Israel’s Foreign Ministry notifies the United Nations. “If it passes and if it’s implemented, it’s a disaster,” warned Juliette Touma, UNRWA’s communications director. “UNRWA is the largest humanitarian organization in Gaza … Who can do its job?”

As the war continues, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is rapidly deteriorating. Reports indicate that the death toll has surpassed 43,000 since the onset of hostilities, with more than half of the casualties being women and children. The Palestinian Health Ministry’s figures do not differentiate between civilians and combatants, highlighting the scale of the tragedy unfolding in the region.

Israeli military operations have increasingly focused on northern Gaza, where heavy fighting continues. Just recently, Israeli forces raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital, alleging that militants were using it as a base of operations. While the Israeli military maintains that the raid was necessary, Palestinian medical officials strongly refute these claims, arguing that such actions endanger civilian lives.

