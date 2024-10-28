Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India Overtakes Saudi Arabia As Europe’s Top Refined Fuel Supplier

India has overtaken Saudi Arabia to become Europe’s largest supplier of refined fuels, with imports expected to exceed 360,000 barrels per day amid new sanctions on Russian oil.

India Overtakes Saudi Arabia As Europe’s Top Refined Fuel Supplier

India, a BRICS member, has emerged as Europe’s largest supplier of refined fuel, surpassing Saudi Arabia, according to data from trade intelligence firm Kpler. Europe’s refined oil imports from India are set to exceed 360,000 barrels per day in response to new Western sanctions on Russian oil, reshaping global energy trade routes.

Historically, Saudi Arabia has held a premium status in global oil supply, consistently ranking among the world’s top oil producers. However, with European nations seeking alternative sources due to sanctions on Russia, India has swiftly expanded its reach.

Reports from Reuters indicate that prior to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Europe imported an average of 154,000 barrels of oil daily from Indian refiners. This figure increased to 200,000 barrels per day following the European Union’s February 5 ban on Russian oil. Kpler estimates that India’s Russian oil imports could reach over 2 million barrels per day by April next year, which would account for 44% of India’s total oil imports.

US Sanctions On Russia Open Doors For India

US-led sanctions on Russian oil have enabled India to secure Russian oil at discounted rates, saving the country nearly $7 billion between 2022 and 2024. By conducting transactions in local currencies rather than US dollars, India has also benefited from favorable exchange rates, enhancing its purchasing power.

While India has gained ground, Saudi Arabia is taking measures to strengthen its oil production capabilities. In December, OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia, plans to add 180,000 barrels daily, with further production increases anticipated through 2025. This adjustment in output is designed to compensate for current production cuts and help the Kingdom regain its position in global markets.

Saudi Arabia’s Strategic Moves To Modernize And Expand

Amid these shifts, Saudi Arabia is investing in its shipping capabilities. The national shipping company Bahri signed a $1 billion agreement with Greece-based Capital Maritime and Trading Corporation (CMTC) to acquire nine advanced Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs). These modern carriers will upgrade Bahri’s fleet, enabling faster, more efficient oil transport and supporting Saudi Arabia’s plans to boost its export capacity.

MUST READ | Iran Bans Imports, Sale, Use Of Motorola Cell Phones After Deadly Blasts

Filed under

europe russia-ukraine conflict Saudi Arabia World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Tim Walz Drove Daughter Of Chinese Official To Desperation In 1980s Romance: Report

Tim Walz Drove Daughter Of Chinese Official To Desperation In 1980s Romance: Report

Man Discovers $20 On The Ground, Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize; Here’s How

Man Discovers $20 On The Ground, Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize; Here’s How

Rodri Wins 2024 Men’s Ballon d’Or, Edging Out Vinicius Jr.

Rodri Wins 2024 Men’s Ballon d’Or, Edging Out Vinicius Jr.

Iran Bans Imports, Sale, Use Of Motorola Cell Phones After Deadly Blasts

Iran Bans Imports, Sale, Use Of Motorola Cell Phones After Deadly Blasts

Are Russia, China, And Cuba Spreading Disinformation On U.S. Hurricane Relief Efforts?

Are Russia, China, And Cuba Spreading Disinformation On U.S. Hurricane Relief Efforts?

Entertainment

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox