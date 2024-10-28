Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia’s ambitious NEOM project has unveiled its first physical showcase: Sindalah Island, a luxurious destination on the Red Sea. Announced on Sunday, Sindalah features an array of restaurants, hotels, and yachting berths, marking a significant step toward the kingdom’s goal of transforming its tourism landscape.

A Vision for Luxury Tourism

Chief Executive Nadhmi al-Nasr emphasized NEOM’s commitment to ushering in a new era of luxury tourism in the kingdom. “Sindalah provides visitors with a ‘first glimpse’ of the extensive portfolio of destinations and developments we have planned,” he stated. Covering approximately 840,000 square meters (around 200 acres), Sindalah is designed to accommodate up to 2,400 guests daily by 2028.

NEOM is particularly known for its flagship project, The Line, which features twin mirror-clad skyscrapers stretching 170 kilometers inland from the coast. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman previously announced that the population of The Line could exceed one million by 2030, with a target of nine million by 2045. However, recent reports indicate that only 300,000 residents might be living there by the end of the decade, with just a small portion of the project completed.

Navigating Skepticism

While NEOM’s development continues, it faces skepticism regarding its viability. The launch of Sindalah Island coincides with an investor forum in Riyadh, dubbed “Davos in the Desert,” where potential investors will gather to discuss opportunities in the region.

In line with the Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to diversify the economy away from oil dependency, Saudi Arabia is also preparing to host the 2034 football World Cup. This endeavor requires significant infrastructure investment over the next decade to enhance stadiums, lodging, and transportation.

Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan recently announced that timelines for several major projects may extend beyond 2030, though specific details have not yet been disclosed.

