Joe Biden Issues Posthumous Pardon To Marcus Garvey, Civil Rights Pioneer

In a historic decision, President Joe Biden has posthumously pardoned Marcus Garvey, a towering figure in the civil rights and Pan-African movements. Garvey, often called the “Black Moses,” dedicated his life to the empowerment of Black communities worldwide but faced harsh persecution in his time. Convicted of mail fraud in the 1920s, he served four years in prison before President Calvin Coolidge commuted his sentence in 1927. Garvey was then deported to Jamaica, where his global influence only grew stronger.

As the founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), Garvey envisioned a world where Black people could celebrate their history and thrive on their terms. His ambitious “Back to Africa” movement, symbolized by the Black Star Line—a shipping enterprise to connect the African diaspora—captured the imagination of millions. But his efforts also drew the scrutiny of the federal government, led by J. Edgar Hoover, whose predecessors worked relentlessly to discredit and undermine him.

“Marcus Garvey was the first man of color in the history of the United States to lead and develop a mass movement,” Martin Luther King Jr. once said. Garvey’s enduring message of self-reliance and dignity inspired later icons like Malcolm X, Nelson Mandela, and even artists such as Bob Marley.

Alongside Garvey’s pardon, Biden also used his clemency power to address modern injustices. He pardoned four individuals, including nonviolent drug offenders turned advocates, and commuted two sentences of women who demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation.

“Clemency is a powerful tool to correct injustices,” Biden stated. “As President, I’ve issued more pardons and commutations than any of my predecessors, turning hope into action.”

As Biden prepares to leave office on Monday, this act underscores his commitment to both historical and contemporary justice. For Garvey’s supporters, the pardon serves as a long-awaited acknowledgment of a man who made millions believe they were destined for greatness.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Plans to Delay TikTok Ban, Proposes U.S. Ownership