Joe Biden To Announce To Deliver 500 Million Dollar Weapons To Ukraine

The United States is preparing to send an additional $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, pulling from existing stockpiles to expedite delivery. The move comes as the Biden administration aims to bolster Kyiv’s defenses before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office, according to two U.S. officials.

Defense Secretary’s Final Meeting with Ukraine Support Group

The announcement is expected during Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s last scheduled meeting with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of roughly 50 nations established shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This group has coordinated international efforts to provide weapons and military support to Ukraine.

Addressing reporters, Austin emphasized the importance of continued solidarity with Ukraine. “Our focus will be on maintaining momentum, delivering results, and sending a clear message: The international community stands resolute in its support for Ukraine,” he said.

The upcoming meeting marks the 25th gathering of the U.S.-led group, though its future under the Trump administration remains uncertain.

Urgent Delivery of Aid

The military aid package, funded through presidential drawdown authority, will be drawn directly from U.S. stockpiles. This mechanism allows for the rapid deployment of weapons and equipment to meet Ukraine’s immediate needs. A senior defense official noted that the goal is to deliver the munitions before the end of the month.

Scope of U.S. Support

Since Russia’s invasion nearly three years ago, the U.S. has provided approximately $66.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This latest package will be among the final allocations made under the Biden administration.

Currently, less than $4 billion in congressionally approved funding for Ukraine remains available. Decisions about the continuation of weapons support are expected to roll over to the Trump administration.

Uncertain Future for Ukraine Aid

The transition in U.S. leadership introduces questions about the long-term commitment to Ukraine. While the Biden administration has prioritized military aid to strengthen Ukraine’s position in its ongoing conflict with Russia, Trump’s stance on future support remains unclear.

