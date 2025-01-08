‘Why Don’t We Call It Mexican America?’: Mexico President Responds To Donald Trump On Renaming The Gulf Of Mexico

Mexico’s president responded sharply to Donald Trump’s recent remarks about renaming the Gulf of Mexico, suggesting that the United States itself could be called "Mexican America."

Mexico’s president responded sharply to Donald Trump’s recent remarks about renaming the Gulf of Mexico, suggesting that the United States itself could be called “Mexican America.” The comments were made during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference, where she addressed Trump’s controversial proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

The video is translated to english:

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum claps back at Trump using a map from 1607 to say that parts of the United States should be renamed ‘Mexican America’ (voice translated with AI) pic.twitter.com/qdWeO443dT — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 8, 2025

In Spanish:

Wowww ‼️ Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responds to Trump on his proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico — and points to a 17th century map of greater México. “We are going to call it América Mexicana. It sounds pretty, no?” pic.twitter.com/VBQQkQbO2l — David Adler (@davidrkadler) January 8, 2025

Turning the Tables

Sheinbaum showcased a 17th-century world map that referred to North America as “Mexican America” to underscore her point. “Why don’t we call it Mexican America? It sounds nice, doesn’t it?” she quipped, emphasizing that the Gulf of Mexico is the internationally recognized name, acknowledged by the United Nations.

Her remarks were a direct response to Trump’s assertion earlier this week that renaming the Gulf to “the Gulf of America” was a suitable move. Trump claimed the name change was “appropriate” and tied it to his calls for Mexico to stem the flow of migrants and drugs into the U.S.

Pushback Against Criticism

Sheinbaum rejected Trump’s claims that Mexico was controlled by drug cartels, stating firmly, “In Mexico, the people rule.” She expressed confidence in maintaining good relations with Trump’s incoming administration but stood by Mexico’s sovereignty and its right to self-determination.

Trump’s Renewed Focus on Mexico

As he prepares to begin his second term on January 20, Trump has reignited his criticism of Mexico. He has threatened to impose heavy tariffs on Mexican imports unless the country acts more aggressively to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking. These statements echo his hardline stance during his first term, which saw the implementation of policies like the construction of a border wall.

Diplomatic Tensions Loom

Trump’s remarks and Sheinbaum’s sharp rebuttal highlight the ongoing tensions between the two neighboring nations. While Trump’s rhetoric appeals to his base, it risks straining one of the United States’ most significant trading relationships.

