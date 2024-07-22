Joe Biden Withdraws From 2024 Presidential Race, Backs Kamala Harris As Democratic Nominee

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden wrote in a post on the social media site X.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden made the surprising announcement that he will withdraw from the 2024 presidential race and has thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee. This decision follows significant pressure on the 81-year-old to step aside from the competition against former President Donald Trump.

Biden in a subsequent tweet wrote that his “very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President.”

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

“And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump,” Biden wrote.

“Let’s do this.”

Biden, who has been isolating at his beach home in Rehoboth, Delaware, following a Covid-19 diagnosis, and Harris spoke on Sunday before he revealed his intention to withdraw from the election race.

His decision mirrors that of another Democratic incumbent, President Lyndon Johnson, who withdrew from the 1968 election amidst turmoil over the Vietnam War, low approval ratings, and a strong showing by Sen. Eugene McCarthy in the New Hampshire primary.

Biden’s announcement came as more Democrats urged him to “pass the torch” and allow a new nominee to challenge Republican Trump, who narrowly survived an assassination attempt on July 20 at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

