Jonathon Brooks Injured Again In Panthers’ Loss To Eagles: Here’s What Happened

Carolina Panthers' Jonathon Brooks suffered another knee injury during the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, marking a setback in his third game back from a torn ACL. The injury occurred during a non-contact play, and his return timeline remains uncertain.

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks has suffered yet another knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is just three games after he returned from a torn ACL, which makes his future with the team questionable in the short term.

According to NFL insiders, Brooks suffered the injury during a non-contact play, which was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said that a cart was brought to the injury tent and Brooks was escorted to the locker room. Unfortunately, he could not return to the game after suffering the injury.

Brooks Return After ACL Injury

This injury comes just after Brooks’ return to the field following a lengthy recovery from a torn ACL. Brooks had been sidelined for a long period and was now in his third game of the season against the Eagles, making it very crucial for his development and the team’s future. Brooks is a second-round draft choice by the Panthers this year.

Brooks hasn’t yet been able to have an impact on the field as he has been since he returned from injury for the first time on November 24, rushing for only seven yards on two carries against the Kansas City Chiefs. The following week, he posted a slightly better performance with six carries for 18 yards and three receptions for 23 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Still Some Potential Left Despite The Injuries

Despite the limited numbers, the Panthers still saw some potential in Brooks when they drafted him in the second round despite the fact that he was still recovering from the ACL injury. Brooks had an impressive collegiate career at Texas, running for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown in his final season.

He was the conference’s offensive player of the week in six games where he ran for over 100 yards, and eight where he ran for over 90 yards. His dominance in college leaves the Panthers hopeful for his future in the NFL, even though the rookie season has been injury-prone.

Carolina Focus On Future

Carolina is currently at a 3-9 record, which means the remainder of the season is one to evaluate the future. With the short-term future in mind, the team still has Chuba Hubbard as their top running back. But Brooks is still part of the future plans of the team. If he gets over this latest setback, Brooks may be a significant contributor to the Panthers’ offense for years to come, especially as the team looks toward more competitive seasons in 2025 and beyond.

