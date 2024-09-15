Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Timberlake's guilty plea was to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired, rather than the more severe drunk driving charge.

Justin Timberlake has pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge in New York, resulting in a $500 fine, a $260 surcharge, and a 90-day suspension of his driver’s license. The American singer also faces 25 hours of community service as part of his sentencing, according to reports from the Associated Press.

Following the court hearing, Timberlake issued a public apology, acknowledging his mistake and urging others to avoid driving after consuming alcohol, no matter how small the amount.

Lesser Charge and Legal Proceedings

Timberlake’s guilty plea was to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired, rather than the more severe drunk driving charge. This plea came after an impaired driving case was filed against him in June. The pop star agreed to this reduced charge in court, as reported by Reuters.

The case stemmed from Timberlake’s arrest in June, where he was found driving a 2025 grey BMW after midnight. Police observed that he had failed to stop at a stop sign and drifted out of his lane. Timberlake showed signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes, a noticeable odour of alcohol, and poor performance on field sobriety tests, according to court documents.

In his statement, Timberlake expressed regret for his actions and emphasized the importance of responsible driving. He has committed to completing 25 hours of community service with a non-profit organization as part of his sentence.

The court’s decision reflects Timberlake’s acknowledgement of the seriousness of impaired driving and his efforts to make amends through community service and financial penalties.

Also Read: Another Youth Forcibly Disappeared From Gwadar By Pakistani Forces