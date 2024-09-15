Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Timberlake's guilty plea was to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired, rather than the more severe drunk driving charge.

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake has pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge in New York, resulting in a $500 fine, a $260 surcharge, and a 90-day suspension of his driver’s license. The American singer also faces 25 hours of community service as part of his sentencing, according to reports from the Associated Press.

Following the court hearing, Timberlake issued a public apology, acknowledging his mistake and urging others to avoid driving after consuming alcohol, no matter how small the amount.

Lesser Charge and Legal Proceedings

Timberlake’s guilty plea was to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired, rather than the more severe drunk driving charge. This plea came after an impaired driving case was filed against him in June. The pop star agreed to this reduced charge in court, as reported by Reuters.

The case stemmed from Timberlake’s arrest in June, where he was found driving a 2025 grey BMW after midnight. Police observed that he had failed to stop at a stop sign and drifted out of his lane. Timberlake showed signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes, a noticeable odour of alcohol, and poor performance on field sobriety tests, according to court documents.

In his statement, Timberlake expressed regret for his actions and emphasized the importance of responsible driving. He has committed to completing 25 hours of community service with a non-profit organization as part of his sentence.

The court’s decision reflects Timberlake’s acknowledgement of the seriousness of impaired driving and his efforts to make amends through community service and financial penalties.

 

 

Also ReadAnother Youth Forcibly Disappeared From Gwadar By Pakistani Forces

Filed under

Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake DUI penalty Justin Timberlake impaired driving plea Justin Timberlake New York driving case

Also Read

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana...

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Entertainment

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes: Very Easy To Stay Centred

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes:

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox