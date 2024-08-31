Kamala Harris Avoids Race and Gender References in Historic Bid

Kamala Harris, the 59-year-old Democrat running for president, aims to make history as America’s first Black and South Asian woman president. Despite this groundbreaking potential, Harris has deliberately avoided emphasizing her racial and gender identity in her campaign speeches, rallies, and media appearances. Instead, she is concentrating on broader issues that resonate with voters, such as the cost of living.

Steering Clear of Identity Politics

In her campaign, Harris has chosen not to lean into her trailblazing status. During her first CNN interview with running mate Tim Walz, Harris was asked about a viral photo of her grandchild watching her Democratic National Convention speech, which symbolized the breaking of racial and gender barriers. Harris responded, “I am running because I believe that I am the best person to do this job at this moment for all Americans, regardless of race and gender.”

Harris was similarly dismissive when confronted with Donald Trump’s claims that she exploited her Black identity for political gain. “Same old, tired playbook. Next question, please,” she replied with a laugh.

Also Read: Donald Trump Agrees to Debate Kamala Harris with Specific Rules Ahead of Presidential Election

Strategic Focus and Public Perception

Jesse J. Holland, an assistant professor of media and public affairs at George Washington University, suggests that Harris’s approach is strategic. He notes that Trump’s attacks may inadvertently highlight her historical significance rather than diminish it. “Why spend your precious time talking about things when your opponent’s doing it for you — and perhaps not successfully?” Holland told AFP.

Harris, while not emphasizing her identity, has acknowledged her background as the daughter of a Jamaican-born father and an Indian-born mother. Her convention speech included a heartfelt tribute to her mother, describing her as a “brilliant, five-foot-tall brown woman who taught her children to ‘never complain about injustice, but do something about it.'”

Balancing Identity and Policy

Harris’s reluctance to focus on her race and gender stems from a desire to appeal to a broad electorate. While her candidacy energizes many young, female, and Black voters, she is aware that an overt focus on identity may alienate some voters. Nancy Pelosi, the former House Speaker and a key figure in pushing President Joe Biden out of the race, supports Harris’s strategy of prioritizing substantive issues over identity politics. Pelosi stated, “A female president would be ‘icing on the cake. But it ain’t the cake,’” emphasizing that “kitchen table” issues are more critical.

Lessons from the Past

The strategy also reflects lessons learned from the 2016 election. Hillary Clinton’s campaign, which prominently featured her potential to be the first female president with the slogan “I’m With Her,” ultimately did not succeed against Trump. “Kamala Harris is right not to make her race and gender a rallying cry,” Zeeshan Aleem wrote in an MSNBC opinion piece. Aleem criticized Clinton’s approach, suggesting that the focus should be on the president serving the people rather than the other way around.

Personal and Political Strategy

Harris’s approach may also be influenced by her career experiences as a prosecutor, California Attorney General, and U.S. Senator. Known for her guarded and deliberate responses, she is likely applying a similar strategy to avoid being pigeonholed or defined by her opponents. “At this very second, she may be resisting labels, maybe resisting being boxed in,” Holland observed.