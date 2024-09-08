Kamala Harris Celebrates Grandparents’ Day With Emotional Message

US Vice President Kamala Harris penned a heartfelt note for her grandparents on the occasion of Grandparents' Day, expressing how their legacy and commitment to public service continue to inspire her.

US Vice President Kamala Harris penned a heartfelt note for her grandparents on the occasion of Grandparents’ Day, expressing how their legacy and commitment to public service continue to inspire her.

On Sunday, Harris shared a touching tribute to her grandfather and grandmother, highlighting their impactful lives. Her grandfather, a retired civil servant, was involved in India’s independence movement, while her grandmother dedicated herself to educating women about birth control access.

Harris Reflects on Family Legacy

In a post on X, Harris reminisced about her childhood visits to India, where her grandfather’s morning walks and discussions on equality and fighting corruption left a lasting impression on her. She described her grandmother’s efforts to travel across India with a bullhorn to advocate for women’s access to birth control. Harris concluded her note with a message of gratitude: “Their commitment to public service and fight for a better future live on in me today. Happy National Grandparents Day to all the grandparents who help shape and inspire the next generation.”

MUST READ: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Edmundo González Arrives In Spain

Political Context and Response

Harris was nominated as the Democratic candidate after President Joe Biden exited the presidential race due to concerns over his age and performance. If elected, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman President of the United States. She is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.

Harris on Trump’s Remarks

Earlier, Harris responded to former President Donald Trump’s racial attacks, which included derogatory comments about her heritage. She dismissed these remarks, referring to them as a “same old, tired playbook” and chose not to engage further on the topic.

Trump’s Controversial Statements

Trump had previously made controversial comments, questioning Harris’s racial identity and heritage. He claimed that she had “turned Black” in recent years, which sparked significant criticism.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Set To Participate In Quad Summit In Delaware