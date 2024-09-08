PM Modi Set To Participate In Quad Summit In Delaware

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join leaders from the US, Japan, and Australia at the upcoming Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join leaders from the US, Japan, and Australia at the upcoming Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware. The high-profile meeting is expected to take place on September 21, although the exact date and venue have not yet been officially confirmed. The summit, originally slated to be hosted by India this year, will instead be held in the US due to scheduling constraints.

Focus of the Summit

The Quad summit is anticipated to address pressing global challenges, with a significant focus on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Leaders from the Quad member nations Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and the US President Joe Biden are expected to discuss strategies for enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. This meeting follows a July gathering of Quad foreign ministers in Tokyo, which reaffirmed the group’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, free from coercion.

Broader Context: UN Summit of the Future

The Quad summit will be held just ahead of the UN’s Summit of the Future, which will take place in New York on September 22 and 23. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address an Indian community event and engage in talks with various world leaders on the sidelines of the UN summit. The Summit of the Future aims to build a new international consensus on improving global cooperation and addressing contemporary challenges.

Expanding Quad Initiatives

At their recent ministerial meeting, the Quad nations announced plans to expand their Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) program to the Indian Ocean. This initiative is designed to enhance monitoring of strategic waters and strengthen maritime security in the region.

Global Cooperation and Future Challenges

The UN’s Summit of the Future seeks to address the growing need for effective global cooperation in an era marked by mistrust and outdated international structures. The summit aims to provide a platform for leaders to forge a new international consensus on safeguarding the future and addressing present challenges.

Prime Minister Modi’s participation in these events highlights India’s active role in shaping regional and global strategies, particularly in the context of evolving geopolitical dynamics and international cooperation.

