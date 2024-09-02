Kamala Harris Condemns Hamas After the Death of Israeli-American Hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin: ‘More American Blood on Its Hands’

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a powerful condemnation of Hamas following the tragic death of six hostages, including Israeli-American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin. In a statement released by the White House, Harris expressed her deep condolences to the family of Goldberg-Polin and condemned the terrorist organization for its ongoing brutality.

Harris Denounces Hamas’ Actions

Harris began her statement by recalling her earlier meeting with Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s parents, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin. “When I met with Jon and Rachel earlier this year, I told them: You are not alone. That remains true as they mourn this terrible loss,” Harris said. She offered her prayers and support, adding, “Americans and people around the world will pray for Jon, Rachel, and their family and send them love and strength. As is said in the Jewish tradition, may Hersh’s memory be a blessing.”

The Vice President didn’t hold back in her criticism of Hamas, stating, “Hamas is an evil terrorist organization. With these murders, Hamas has even more American blood on its hands. I strongly condemn Hamas’ continued brutality, and so must the entire world.” She went on to describe the horrific actions of Hamas, including the massacre of 1,200 people, sexual violence, hostage-taking, and the recent killings. Harris emphasized that the threat posed by Hamas to both Israeli citizens and Americans in Israel must be eradicated. She also highlighted the suffering of the Palestinian people under Hamas’ rule, which has lasted nearly two decades.

Harris assured the public that the safety of American citizens remains her top priority. She reiterated that she and President Biden “will never waver in our commitment to free the Americans and all those held hostage in Gaza.” Harris’ statement reflects the administration’s firm stance against terrorism and its dedication to protecting American lives abroad.

In addition to her official statement, Harris took to social media platform X to share her and her husband Doug Emhoff’s personal condolences to the Goldberg-Polin family. “I told them: As they mourn this terrible loss, they are not alone. Our nation mourns with them,” Harris posted, underscoring the collective grief felt by the nation.

Following the announcement of Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s death, President Biden also issued a strong statement condemning Hamas and expressing his support for the Goldberg-Polin family. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump criticized the Biden-Harris administration on Truth Social, attributing the tragedy to what he called “poor” leadership.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ response to the death of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and other hostages sends a clear message of condemnation against Hamas. As the situation continues to unfold, Harris’ unwavering stance highlights the importance of global unity in the face of terrorism and the ongoing commitment of the U.S. government to safeguard its citizens.