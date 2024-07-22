Kamala Harris Could Make History As First Black Woman And Person Of South Asian Descent To Assume Presidency In US

Kamala Harris has already broken significant barriers, and now, with President Joe Biden unexpectedly bowing out of the reelection race and throwing his support behind her, she stands on the brink of making history once again.

Should she clinch the Democratic nomination and defeat Republican challenger Donald Trump in November, Harris would not only make history as the first woman president but also as the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to hold the highest office in the United States.

Biden’s decision to step aside followed concerns about his ability to handle a second term, which were amplified after a challenging debate performance. As the current vice president, Harris has already made her mark as the first woman, first Black person, and first person of South Asian descent in this role. Her potential ascent to the presidency could herald yet another groundbreaking moment in American political history.

On Sunday, Biden declared that selecting Harris as his running mate was “the best decision I’ve made” and threw his support behind her as his successor. “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump,” he wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Let’s do this.”

Selfless and Patriotic Act

Harris described Biden’s decision to step aside as a “selfless and patriotic act,” saying he was “putting the American people and our country above everything else.”

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said. “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election.”

Following Biden’s endorsement on Sunday, prominent Democrats quickly rallied around Harris. Yet, her nomination is not assured, with suggestions emerging for the party to conduct a rapid “mini primary” to consider other candidates before their convention in Chicago next month.

According to a recent poll from the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, approximately 60% of Democrats believe Harris would perform well in the top role. Around 20% have reservations about her ability, while another 20% feel they lack sufficient information to form an opinion.

READ MORE: Biden Opts Out Of 2024 Re-Election Bid Amid Mounting Pressure

The survey indicated that approximately 40% of U.S. adults view Harris favorably, with her name pronounced as “COMM-a-la,” while about half hold an unfavorable opinion.

Harris, a former prosecutor and U.S. senator from California, faced setbacks during her own 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, which ended before the primaries began. Later chosen as Biden’s running mate, she initially struggled to establish herself as vice president. Her focus on issues related to Central American migration drew criticism from Republicans regarding illegal border crossings.

Harris Gains Prominence

Nevertheless, Harris gained prominence within the White House as a leading advocate for abortion rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. She has also been actively engaged in outreach efforts targeting young people and voters of color.

Moreover, Harris’ consistent performance following Biden’s debate setback has cemented her support among Democrats in recent weeks. Even prior to Biden’s endorsement, Harris was widely seen as the frontrunner to succeed him on the ticket. With her extensive foreign policy background and national prominence, she holds a significant advantage over potential rivals such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Harris aims to avoid the fate of Hubert Humphrey, who secured the Democratic nomination in 1968 as vice president after President Lyndon Johnson opted not to seek reelection amid widespread discontent over the Vietnam War. Humphrey subsequently lost to Republican Richard Nixon that year. Nixon later resigned in 1974 during the Watergate scandal, leading Vice President Gerald Ford to assume office without ever winning a presidential election of his own.

Vice presidents are traditionally next in line to assume the presidency if the president passes away or becomes unable to fulfill their duties. Yet, Harris has been under heightened scrutiny due to Biden’s advanced age—he was the oldest president in history, inaugurated at 78 and seeking reelection at 80, while Harris herself is 59.

Regarding the issue of succession, Harris discussed it in an interview with The Associated Press during a visit to Jakarta in September 2023.

“Joe Biden is going to be fine, so that is not going to come to fruition,” she stated. “But let us also understand that every vice president — every vice president — understands that when they take the oath they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president.” “I’m no different.”

ALSO READ: Unraveling Biden’s Campaign: A 25-Day Political Odyssey Resulting In Decisive Exit