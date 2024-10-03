Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Kamala Harris Criticized For Late Visit To Georgia After Hurricane Helene, Sparking Backlash

Following occurrence of Hurricane Helene, vice president Kamala Harris faced backlash after visiting Georgia to assess the damage caused by the hurricane.

Social media users expressed frustration, claiming her visit came too late and appeared more focused on photo opportunities than meaningful action.

Many users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their frustration with the Vice President’s timing and the administration’s response. One user commented, “So late on this…and $750…WTF!” while another criticized the limited relief efforts, writing, “They need $750 a week, not $750 one time!”

Others accused Harris of using the visit as a political opportunity. “Kamala poses for photo ops and fake virtue signals,” one user remarked. Another wrote, “You’re giving the victims $750. That’s all. You give illegals thousands. People see you hate American citizens. Voting Trump.”

Meanwhile, Harris shared images of her visit to Augusta, where she spoke with residents affected by the disaster and received briefings from relief workers on the ground.

In her post, Harris acknowledged the destruction caused by the hurricane, stating, “Over the past few days, communities in the southeast have endured destruction and devastation.

Check Post

Further, in addition to Harris’ visit, President Joe Biden approved Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s request for 100% reimbursement of local cleanup costs. FEMA also announced a $750 aid package for individuals with immediate needs.

However, many criticized the amount as insufficient, given the extent of the damage caused by the hurricane.

