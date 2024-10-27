Kamala Harris Gets SHOCKED To See Camera Recording While Enjoying Beer After Rally With Michelle Obama: S**t There’s Microphones In Here

The Kalamazoo rally marked Obama’s first campaign appearance since her speech at the Democratic National Convention, and her words were impassioned in their endorsement of Harris.

Kamala Harris has been campaigning tirelessly for the US polls but for the latest one she decided to take some stress off after she addressed the audience at the Kalamazoo rally with Michelle Obama.

The Vice President had a beer and chat with at the bar at Trak-Houz Bar & Grill in Kalamazoo Michigan with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The photos of the same quickly went viral.

“S**t There’s Microphones In Here”

While looking at the cameras, Whitmer said, “Cheers. … Good to see you…. You’ll bleep my f-words … S–t.” Whereas, Kamala Harris appeared shocked realizing there were cameras. She then told the cameras, “S**t there’s microphones in here listening.” The politicians chatted and took photos with people at the bar. When they approached a table of young women, one of them burst into tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

How The Internet Reacted

One user on X stated, “VP Kamala Harris and Michigan Governor Whitmer had a beer after the Kalamazoo rally with Michelle Obama. Extremely relatable!” Another shared, “Kamala Harris downing beers at a bar, this close to the election, doesn’t help voters feel more confident in her as a leader. Although I have to say, she seems most comfortable behind a bar. It’s her natural habitat!”

The next one added, “To win over male voters, Kamala Harris is at a bar drinking beer and saying “shit”‘

Kamala Harris’ Rally With Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama urged men to stand behind Kamala Harris in her bid to become the United States’ first female president, cautioning at a Michigan rally that women’s lives could be in danger if Donald Trump were re-elected.

The former first lady highlighted the recent attacks on abortion rights as a sign of more restrictive healthcare policies for women to come. Some men, Obama noted, might lean toward voting for Trump out of frustration over the slow pace of change, but she warned that “your rage does not exist in a vacuum.”

“If this election doesn’t go the right way, your wife, your daughter, your mother – all of us as women – could become the unintended victims of that anger,” Obama said. “Are you, as men, willing to look the women and children you love in the eye and say you endorsed this threat to our safety?”

The Kalamazoo rally marked Obama’s first campaign appearance since her speech at the Democratic National Convention, and her words were impassioned in their endorsement of Harris.

Before reaching Kalamazoo, Harris visited a doctor’s office in Portage, where she met with healthcare providers and medical students to discuss the effects of abortion restrictions. Some of them mentioned seeing patients from states with stringent abortion laws, while others expressed concerns that government interference might deter people from working in certain medical fields.

ALSO READ: Kamala to Vote for Kamala? US VP’s Namesake Shares Funny Mix-Ups