Vice President Kamala Harris is on a high-profile bus tour of Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, as she builds momentum ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. This tour follows a remarkable month where Harris has surged in popularity, surpassing President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket and closing in on Republican rival Donald Trump’s lead in the polls.

On Sunday, Harris, alongside her running mate Tim Walz and their spouses, landed at an airport hangar in Pittsburgh. From there, they embarked on a bus adorned with their names, visiting small towns to engage with blue-collar voters. The tour’s goal is to solidify support in a state that has historically been pivotal in presidential elections.

During a stop at a campaign phone bank in Rochester, Pennsylvania, Harris was met with enthusiastic support from the crowd, who chanted her signature slogan, “We are not going back.” As the first female, Black, and South Asian vice president, Harris positions herself as a leader of a new generation.

Harris’s rapid ascent has unsettled former President Donald Trump, who has resorted to personal attacks amid his campaign struggles. Trump, who is currently facing legal challenges and criticism, called Harris a “lunatic” at a recent rally and boasted about his appearance compared to hers.

The battle for Pennsylvania is crucial, given its role in the rust belt and its history of shifting between parties. Trump won the state in 2016 but Biden claimed it in 2020. Both campaigns are heavily investing in Pennsylvania, recognizing its significance for the upcoming election.

Following her tour, Harris will head to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, where Democrats are regaining hope after a challenging period. A recent Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos survey shows Harris with a slight lead over Trump among registered voters, a significant shift from a month ago when the race was tightly contested.

The convention is set to be a high-security event with tens of thousands of protesters expected to voice their opposition, particularly over the Biden-Harris administration’s stance on the conflict in Gaza. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker have assured that while protests will be allowed, any disruptions will be addressed firmly.

At the convention, Harris will share the stage with Biden, who will focus on endorsing her and highlighting the stakes of the election. Despite Biden’s reported frustration with the Democratic shift in leadership, he is expected to support Harris’s bid and emphasize the threat posed by Trump.

First Lady Jill Biden, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former First Lady Michelle Obama are all slated to speak during the convention. On Wednesday, Walz will also take the stage, continuing his critique of Trump.

As Harris and Biden prepare for the convention, Trump will continue his campaign efforts across key battleground states, aiming to reclaim momentum and sway undecided voters.

