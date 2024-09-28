Kamala Harris Pledges To Overhaul America’s Broken Immigration System

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has vowed to impose tougher security measures at the border and fix America’s broken immigration system, as she sought to counter frequent political attacks on the issue from her Republican rival Donald Trump ahead of the November election.
Vice President Harris’ comments came during her visit to the US-Mexico border in Douglas, Arizona, on Friday.
Despite taking a hardline stance on border security, Harris said she also supports a “pathway to citizenship” for undocumented migrants currently in the US.
As President, I will work with Congress to create, at long last, a pathway to citizenship for hardworking immigrants who have been here for years, Harris said.
ALSO READ: Hurricane Helene Claims 44 Lives, Devastates Southeast U.S
MUST READ: Canadian MP Chandra Arya Issues Strong Statement On Kanishka Air India Bombing (Original)