Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kate Middleton’s Astonishing $20 Million Necklace From Princess Diana’s Collection Was Originally A Gift From Maharani of Patiala

Diana’s jewelry remains highly coveted and continues to inspire. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian acquired a cross pendant once worn by the Princess, and Kate Middleton honored Diana’s memory by wearing her diamond and pearl earrings at King Charles III’s coronation.

Kate Middleton’s Astonishing $20 Million Necklace From Princess Diana’s Collection Was Originally A Gift From Maharani of Patiala

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle often honor Princess Diana’s memory by wearing iconic pieces from her extensive jewelry collection. One standout piece, now worn by the Princess of Wales, is valued at an astonishing $20 million.

Among the many jewels inherited by Kate, the emerald and diamond choker stands out as one of the most striking. The late Princess Diana famously wore the choker both traditionally and as a headband, creating an unforgettable fashion statement.

The necklace, featuring 10-carat diamonds, originated as a gift to Queen Mary during the 1911 Delhi Durbar from the Maharani of Patiala. It later passed to Queen Elizabeth II, who gifted it to Diana following her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981.

Kate Middleton’s Elegant Tribute

Kate Middleton paid tribute to her late mother-in-law by wearing the choker during an appearance with Prince William in Boston in December 2022. Paired with a vibrant green dress, the piece perfectly complemented her regal style, showcasing the timeless appeal of Diana’s jewelry.

Diana’s Iconic Style Moment

Diana’s hairstylist, Richard Dalton, shared the story behind her famous headband look during a 2023 panel. He explained that Diana improvised the look due to sunburn on her neck, using elastic to transform the choker into a headpiece. According to royal biographer Kitty Kelley, Diana had initially struggled to clasp the choker around her neck, leading to the accidental but iconic styling choice.

A Lasting Influence
Diana’s jewelry remains highly coveted and continues to inspire. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian acquired a cross pendant once worn by the Princess, and Kate Middleton honored Diana’s memory by wearing her diamond and pearl earrings at King Charles III’s coronation.

Decades after her passing, Princess Diana’s iconic style and cherished jewelry continue to captivate and influence future generations, solidifying her legacy as a fashion icon.

ALSO READ: Why Is Canada Suing Google’s Advertising Business? Here’s What Happened!

Filed under

Kate Middleton Latest world news Princess Diana princess kate the royals news Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Are Amazon Workers On Strike From Black Friday To Cyber Monday

Why Are Amazon Workers On Strike From Black Friday To Cyber Monday

Kamala Harris Serves Collard Greens On Thanksgiving Day, Internet Says, ‘Most Appropriate Job For Her’

Kamala Harris Serves Collard Greens On Thanksgiving Day, Internet Says, ‘Most Appropriate Job For Her’

Busy Holiday Turns Chaotic As Four Planes Collide In Two Separate Accidents At Boston Logan International Airport

Busy Holiday Turns Chaotic As Four Planes Collide In Two Separate Accidents At Boston Logan...

Is Putin’s Secret Daughter Hiding In Paris With The Pseudonym Luiza Rozov? New Investigation Reveals SHOCKING Details

Is Putin’s Secret Daughter Hiding In Paris With The Pseudonym Luiza Rozov? New Investigation Reveals...

Thanksgiving Parade: Pro-Palestine Protestors Detained By NYPD After Disrupting The Iconic Event In New York- See Video!

Thanksgiving Parade: Pro-Palestine Protestors Detained By NYPD After Disrupting The Iconic Event In New York-...

Entertainment

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It Releasing?

Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million Fortune?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox