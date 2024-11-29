Kate Middleton’s Astonishing $20 Million Necklace From Princess Diana’s Collection Was Originally A Gift From Maharani of Patiala

Diana’s jewelry remains highly coveted and continues to inspire. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian acquired a cross pendant once worn by the Princess, and Kate Middleton honored Diana’s memory by wearing her diamond and pearl earrings at King Charles III’s coronation.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle often honor Princess Diana’s memory by wearing iconic pieces from her extensive jewelry collection. One standout piece, now worn by the Princess of Wales, is valued at an astonishing $20 million.

Among the many jewels inherited by Kate, the emerald and diamond choker stands out as one of the most striking. The late Princess Diana famously wore the choker both traditionally and as a headband, creating an unforgettable fashion statement.

The necklace, featuring 10-carat diamonds, originated as a gift to Queen Mary during the 1911 Delhi Durbar from the Maharani of Patiala. It later passed to Queen Elizabeth II, who gifted it to Diana following her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981.

Kate Middleton’s Elegant Tribute

Kate Middleton paid tribute to her late mother-in-law by wearing the choker during an appearance with Prince William in Boston in December 2022. Paired with a vibrant green dress, the piece perfectly complemented her regal style, showcasing the timeless appeal of Diana’s jewelry.

Diana’s Iconic Style Moment

Diana’s hairstylist, Richard Dalton, shared the story behind her famous headband look during a 2023 panel. He explained that Diana improvised the look due to sunburn on her neck, using elastic to transform the choker into a headpiece. According to royal biographer Kitty Kelley, Diana had initially struggled to clasp the choker around her neck, leading to the accidental but iconic styling choice.

A Lasting Influence

Decades after her passing, Princess Diana’s iconic style and cherished jewelry continue to captivate and influence future generations, solidifying her legacy as a fashion icon.