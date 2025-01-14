Home
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Kathy Hochul Announces Plan To Station Officers On Every Overnight Train For Six Months

In response to a recent spike in violent attacks on the city's subway system, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a plan to increase police presence on New York City's subway platforms and train cars.

Kathy Hochul Announces Plan To Station Officers On Every Overnight Train For Six Months

In response to a recent spike in violent attacks on the city’s subway system, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a plan to increase police presence on New York City’s subway platforms and train cars. This initiative is set to be implemented over the next six months, with an officer stationed on every overnight subway train from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Focus on Overnight Train Safety

The move comes after a series of disturbing incidents, including stabbings, people being pushed onto train tracks, and the tragic death of a woman set on fire in December. These attacks have raised concerns about rider safety, with the city seeing 10 murders on the subway last year, double the previous year’s figure. The number of felony assaults on the subway also surged to 573, the highest since at least 1997.

Governor Hochul, during her annual State of the State address, highlighted the importance of this initiative to ensure rider safety. “We will put an officer on every single train, overnight — 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. — over the next six months,” she stated, emphasizing that the state would financially support the effort, though the exact cost was not disclosed.

Hochul’s plan also includes several infrastructure improvements. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will be directed to install platform barriers in 100 stations to prevent people from falling or being pushed onto tracks. Other upgrades include better lighting at stations and updated fare gates to deter fare evasion.

Partnership with Mayor Eric Adams

The initiative will be carried out in collaboration with Mayor Eric Adams, further reinforcing the commitment to improving safety on New York’s mass transit system. This enhanced security effort aims to restore public confidence in the subway system and reduce crime on one of the busiest transit networks in the world.

By increasing police presence and making physical improvements to the subway system, the city hopes to curb the rising crime rate and provide safer travel options for New Yorkers.

