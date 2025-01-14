Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tulip Siddiq Resigns As Treasury Minister Amid Controversy Over Family Connections

Tulip Siddiq, a Member of Parliament for Hampstead and Highgate, resigned from her position as Economic Secretary to the Treasury on Tuesday.

Tulip Siddiq Resigns As Treasury Minister Amid Controversy Over Family Connections

Tulip Siddiq, a Member of Parliament for Hampstead and Highgate, resigned from her position as Economic Secretary to the Treasury on Tuesday. Siddiq’s decision comes after reports raised concerns about her family’s connections to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as the use of properties in London linked to her and her relatives.

Family Connections and Allegations of Corruption

Siddiq, who is the niece of Sheikh Hasina, found herself at the center of controversy following UK media reports about her family’s involvement in properties linked to her sister Azmina and a businessman connected to Hasina’s political party. There were also unconfirmed claims of her family’s involvement in an anti-corruption probe in Bangladesh regarding land acquisition.

In response, Siddiq referred herself to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, assuring the public that she had acted with full transparency. She emphasized that the investigation found no breach of the Ministerial Code and that she had not acted improperly.

Resignation and Political Reactions

In her resignation letter, Siddiq acknowledged the distraction her family connections had become and decided to step down in the interest of the government’s agenda. Prime Minister Keir Starmer accepted her resignation, expressing sadness at her decision, but noted that the door remained open for her future contributions.

Independent Adviser Laurie Magnus confirmed that no breach of the Ministerial Code was found, but advised that Siddiq’s proximity to family members with controversial ties posed potential reputational risks.

Opposition leaders, including Kemi Badenoch of the Conservative Party, criticized Starmer for not taking swift action. Badenoch argued that Siddiq’s position had been untenable from the start, calling Starmer’s leadership weak and suggesting he delayed taking action to protect a close associate.

Siddiq’s resignation marks the end of her ministerial role, but she will remain a Member of Parliament and may continue her work on financial inclusion and banking initiatives.

Read More : Speaker Johnson Directs US Capitol Flags To Be Flown At Full Height For Trump’s Inauguration

Filed under

Tulip Siddiq

Advertisement

Also Read

Kathy Hochul Announces Plan To Station Officers On Every Overnight Train For Six Months

Kathy Hochul Announces Plan To Station Officers On Every Overnight Train For Six Months

Sambhal Violence: SIT Preparing To File Charge Sheet As Deadline Approaches

Sambhal Violence: SIT Preparing To File Charge Sheet As Deadline Approaches

Speaker Johnson Directs US Capitol Flags To Be Flown At Full Height For Trump’s Inauguration

Speaker Johnson Directs US Capitol Flags To Be Flown At Full Height For Trump’s Inauguration

IMD Represents India’s Scientific Progress : PM Modi

IMD Represents India’s Scientific Progress : PM Modi

Akhilesh Yadav Dips In The Ganga At Haridwar On Makar Sankranti

Akhilesh Yadav Dips In The Ganga At Haridwar On Makar Sankranti

Entertainment

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A Fundraiser Supporting Wildfire Relief

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox