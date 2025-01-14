Tulip Siddiq Resigns As Treasury Minister Amid Controversy Over Family Connections

Tulip Siddiq, a Member of Parliament for Hampstead and Highgate, resigned from her position as Economic Secretary to the Treasury on Tuesday. Siddiq’s decision comes after reports raised concerns about her family’s connections to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as the use of properties in London linked to her and her relatives.

Family Connections and Allegations of Corruption

Siddiq, who is the niece of Sheikh Hasina, found herself at the center of controversy following UK media reports about her family’s involvement in properties linked to her sister Azmina and a businessman connected to Hasina’s political party. There were also unconfirmed claims of her family’s involvement in an anti-corruption probe in Bangladesh regarding land acquisition.

In response, Siddiq referred herself to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, assuring the public that she had acted with full transparency. She emphasized that the investigation found no breach of the Ministerial Code and that she had not acted improperly.

Resignation and Political Reactions

In her resignation letter, Siddiq acknowledged the distraction her family connections had become and decided to step down in the interest of the government’s agenda. Prime Minister Keir Starmer accepted her resignation, expressing sadness at her decision, but noted that the door remained open for her future contributions.

Independent Adviser Laurie Magnus confirmed that no breach of the Ministerial Code was found, but advised that Siddiq’s proximity to family members with controversial ties posed potential reputational risks.

Opposition leaders, including Kemi Badenoch of the Conservative Party, criticized Starmer for not taking swift action. Badenoch argued that Siddiq’s position had been untenable from the start, calling Starmer’s leadership weak and suggesting he delayed taking action to protect a close associate.

Siddiq’s resignation marks the end of her ministerial role, but she will remain a Member of Parliament and may continue her work on financial inclusion and banking initiatives.

Read More : Speaker Johnson Directs US Capitol Flags To Be Flown At Full Height For Trump’s Inauguration