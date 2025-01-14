Speaker Johnson Directs US Capitol Flags To Be Flown At Full Height For Trump’s Inauguration

In the wake of former President Jimmy Carter's passing, President Joe Biden issued a directive that all flags at federal government buildings and military installations across the U.S. be lowered to half-staff.

In the wake of former President Jimmy Carter’s passing, President Joe Biden issued a directive that all flags at federal government buildings and military installations across the U.S. be lowered to half-staff. This 30-day flag-lowering period, which was meant to honor Carter, started shortly after his death and is scheduled to conclude on January 28. The period includes the dates surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, creating a potential controversy.

President-elect Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the flag-lowering decision, stating that it would be inappropriate for him to take the oath of office under a half-staff flag. The Republican leader has voiced his objections publicly, emphasizing that it would not align with the celebrations of his second term. In response, House Speaker Mike Johnson decided to raise the flags to full height on Inauguration Day, overriding the ongoing flag-lowering order. This decision prevents Trump from assuming office under a half-staff flag.

Biden’s Directive and Its Impact

The flag-lowering order, issued by President Biden, is significant not only for its scope but also because it involves multiple levels of government, including U.S. embassies abroad. Governors across the country have been instructed to follow Biden’s directive in their respective states. However, with Trump’s impending inauguration, the situation becomes more complex as the incoming president could potentially reverse the order, further intensifying political tensions.

In the days following Carter’s funeral, Trump made his position clear by having the American flag at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida flown at full height. This act demonstrated his desire to avoid the half-staff flag controversy at his personal residence, despite a similar flag-lowering order issued by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. As of now, there have been no changes to the flag order within the state of Florida.

Understanding the U.S. Flag Code

The U.S. Flag Code outlines when the American flag should be flown at half-staff. Among these provisions is the directive for flags to be lowered for a 30-day period in the case of the death of a current or former president. This practice applies to flags at federal buildings, embassies, and military installations both domestically and internationally.

The debate surrounding the flag-lowering order highlights the intersection of political and symbolic gestures as Donald Trump prepares to begin his second term. Whether the tradition of lowering flags will be overturned by the new administration remains to be seen, but it adds another layer of political tension to the already high-stakes transition period.

