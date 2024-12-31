Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Kim Jong Un Launches Major Tourism Project Amid Border Reopening

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled plans for a new beachside resort on Wednesday, marking an important step toward boosting tourism following the reopening of borders in 2023. Touring the site with his daughter, Kim emphasized its role in cultural events and economic growth.

Kim Jong Un Launches Major Tourism Project Amid Border Reopening

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has revealed plans for a beachside tourist resort as part of the larger Wonsan-Kalma development project, state media said on Tuesday. This is a giant leap in the nation’s efforts to revitalize its tourism industry after years of severe border lockdowns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Korea reopened its borders in August 2023, bringing an end to nearly four years of isolation. While the closure was not only limiting international travelers but also preventing its citizens abroad from returning, reopening signals a potential shift in the country’s approach to fostering economic development through tourism.

Vision For Tourism Growth

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim described the new resort as a “first big step” in the revitalization of tourism. During a site visit, Kim, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, was seen smiling as they toured the waterfront and inspected the facilities of the yet-to-be-inaugurated development.

He expressed great satisfaction at the report on the progress, stressing that it is capable of hosting big political and cultural events, KCNA reports,” he said.

The development of tourism in North Korea could become a booster for regional revitalization and economic growth, Kim pointed out.
“If the tourist industry is developed by making active use of such favorable conditions and environment, it will open up a new realm of socialist cultural construction,” he was quoted as saying by KCNA.

The Wonsan-Kalma development has always been a personal priority of Kim Jong Un, underlining his vision for turning North Korea’s tourism sector around. Analysts have argued that tourism might prove to be a non-sanctioned source of revenue for the isolated nation, with ties with global powers like Russia only getting deeper and deeper.

Renewed International Engagement

Earlier this year, in February, North Korea opened its doors to its first group of international tourists since the pandemic—100 Russian travelers who visited Pyongyang and a ski resort near Wonsan. This development indicates North Korea’s readiness to resume its pre-pandemic tourism industry, which it had previously witnessed with approximately 5,000 Western tourists annually.

However, with the tragic case of Otto Warmbier, an American student who was detained by North Korea and died after being released by the country, American citizens have been disallowed to visit North Korea since 2017.

North Korea reopens, and it might transform its economic landscape. Since Kim Jong Un focuses on large-scale projects and international engagement, the country is signaling its readiness for a cautious reopening to the world, even as geopolitical tensions remain high.

Filed under

kim jong un north korea

