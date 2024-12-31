Planning To Spend New Year’s In The Mountains? You Might Have To Rethink; Here’s Why

For those planning to visit tourist places in the mountains this New Year's Day, it’s important to reconsider, as the winter getaway may come with unexpected challenges.

As the clock strikes midnight on December 31, people around the world prepare to welcome the New Year in different ways. Some may opt for a peaceful evening at home, while others may plan a getaway to the mountains to celebrate the start of 2024. Popular destinations like Manali, Mussoorie, and Jammu attract visitors seeking breathtaking views and a chance to escape the hustle of city life. But for those planning to visit these places, it’s important to reconsider, as the winter getaway may come with unexpected challenges.

A Seemingly Quiet Getaway Gone Wrong

Payal Porwal, a 25-year-old engineer from Delhi NCR, planned a peaceful week in Manali before New Year’s to avoid the typical holiday rush. Her carefully planned vacation, however, turned into a nightmare when she and her friends got stuck in traffic for over 24 hours at Solang Valley, one of Manali’s iconic spots.

“We thought we’d visit Solang for just 2–3 hours and then head back, but we ended up getting stuck in the same spot,” Payal shared with India Today.

Though the situation was stressful, Payal considered herself lucky to find a kind local family who allowed her group to use their washroom during their long wait. “It was a relief,” she recalls. However, the situation worsened when the traffic began to move, only for drivers to start overtaking one another, causing another traffic jam. This resulted in the group being stuck for the entire night. Eventually, Payal and her friends decided to book a hotel in Solang Valley after receiving advice from the police, as the icy roads had become too dangerous to continue their journey.

Stranded in the Snow: A Growing Trend

Payal’s experience is far from unique. On December 27, 2023, a viral video shared by travel vlogger @chluckytyagi highlighted the severe situation at Solang Valley, where over 1,500 vehicles were trapped in a snowstorm. “People planning to visit Solang Valley, please reconsider. Over 1,500 vehicles are stuck due to heavy snow. It’s chaos here—please don’t come,” the vlogger warned, showing long lines of immobile vehicles, including the official car of the Himachal SDM.

This chaos, which stranded nearly 10,000 tourists in Solang Valley, reflects the growing problem of overtourism in India’s hill stations, particularly during the festive season. Severe snowstorms and blocked roads caused thousands of vehicles to become stuck, including around 2,000 vehicles trapped in the snow, with only about 100 able to leave the area.

A History of New Year Chaos in the Hills

As more people flock to the hills for a New Year getaway, the increasing number of tourists has led to recurring traffic jams and chaos. Last year, Himachal Pradesh witnessed a similar situation, with over 55,000 tourists stranded during the New Year period. This year, it seems likely that even more tourists will face similar difficulties, especially with rising travel numbers.

Winter Weather Warnings and Rising Risks

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued severe weather warnings for North-West and Central India, including Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. Extreme cold, dense fog, and hazardous snow conditions have made roads increasingly dangerous, with an uptick in accidents.

On social media, videos of vehicles skidding on icy roads have flooded platforms, highlighting the risks that travelers face. One alarming clip showed a 4×4 passenger car nearly losing control due to slippery conditions.

In Uttarakhand, an additional challenge has been the risk of avalanches, with the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) issuing an orange alert. High-altitude regions like Chamoli, Badrinath, and Hemkund Sahib have also been blanketed in heavy snow, further increasing the chances of accidents.

Price Hikes and Limited Accommodation Options

Traveling to the mountains during the New Year period also comes with its own set of challenges, particularly in terms of accommodation. As the demand for hotel rooms increases, prices soar, and many popular properties quickly become fully booked. Those who make last-minute plans may find it hard to find affordable or available options.

Tips for a Smooth New Year’s Trip to the Mountains

If you are still set on traveling to the mountains this New Year, there are a few tips to help make your trip more manageable and enjoyable:

Park Ethically: Avoid blocking roads and causing traffic jams by parking in designated areas. Choose Less Crowded Spots: If traveling with children or elderly family members, consider avoiding overcrowded places. Book Early: Given the spike in prices and limited availability during New Year, it’s best to book your accommodation and transport well in advance. Look for budget-friendly alternatives like homestays or guesthouses. Keep Snacks Handy: Pack non-perishable snacks and ready-to-eat meals to ensure you have food during your journey. Travel in Groups: Stick with your own group and avoid mingling with others to prevent unnecessary disruptions. Stay Responsible: Always carry out eco-friendly travel practices and avoid littering.

Rethinking the New Year Mountain Dream

While spending New Year in the mountains may sound like a dream, this year, it might be better to postpone or rethink your plans. Panki Sood, who operates eco-friendly boutiques in Manali, recommends, “If possible, avoid the dream of spending New Year’s in the mountains. Go ahead a day or a day later. The mountains are not calling this New Year!”

Whether you decide to head to the mountains or stay closer to home, it’s essential to plan ahead, be prepared for unexpected challenges, and stay safe while celebrating the start of 2024.

