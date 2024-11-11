Kremlin Rejects Report Of Putin-Trump Phone Call On Ukraine Conflict

The Kremlin denies reports of a phone call between Putin and Trump on the Ukraine conflict, dismissing claims that Trump urged restraint and discussed U.S. military presence in Europe.

The Kremlin on Monday poured cold water over a media report suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump last week by phone to discuss a way out of the current conflict in Ukraine. According to the Washington Post, the reported telephone call included Trump telling Putin that he should remain circumspect to further escalate the situation because the US has a huge military presence in Europe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded the report “purely false information, and there was no such call,” he said.

Washington Post on Sunday reported that Trump approached the call to Putin on Thursday, wishing to report to the latter about consolidating Russian activities in Ukraine. The report by Washington Post cites anonymous sources who cite that Trump said he was interested in bringing a quick end to the war for Ukraine. The sources also add that in his view, Trump stressed U.S. capabilities within Europe’s military front lines, suggesting that Washington stands ready to back Kiev.

Kremlin Denies Ukrainian Territory Held With Trump

Peskov rejected claims that the subject was discussed between Putin and Trump about the Ukrainian territory, said to have been mentioned briefly by Trump. For now, Putin has appeared to insist on the withdrawal of Ukraine from some of the eastern and southern regions as a condition before peace talks begin. The denial by the Kremlin counters reports that Trump has started discussing possible territorial concessions or even peace terms in Ukraine with Putin.

During the campaign, Trump said he would resolve the Ukraine conflict quickly, although to date he has not explained what form the approach or terms would take for trying to bring about a resolution. He also stated his intention to negotiate directly with Putin, though he did not specify any concrete terms for a peace settlement. Comments from Trump fuel speculation over his presidency and its impact upon geopolitical affairs, particularly U.S.-Russia relations and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Zelensky’s Stand Against The Concessions

At the same time, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply cautioned against providing any concession to Russia. After the electoral rise of Donald Trump as President of the United States, Zelensky was cautious enough to issue a threat that even if making a concession to retreat one step backward in transferring some territory or yielding to Moscow’s stiff positions might increase the confidence of the Kremlin and aggravate further attacks on Ukraine. He reiterated pressure must not triumph which might compromise the sovereignty of the country over its land.

