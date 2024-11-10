Trump’s Call with Putin Focuses On Avoiding Ukraine War Escalation

According to a source who has firsthand knowledge of the conversation, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump advised Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call not to escalate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

A source said the two held a conversation over the last few days. In his other, seemingly equally important engagement, Wednesday, it was said that Trump talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He criticized the U.S. military in its endeavor and pledged financial aid to Kyiv. He said he would bring an end to the war quickly, but he hasn’t outlined any strategy for that purpose either.

The call issue raised questions to which the foreign ministry of Ukraine responded by saying that the nation was not consulted prior to making the communication and, therefore, could neither approve nor reject it. “We do not comment on private calls between President Trump and other world leaders,” stated Steven Cheung, communications director for Trump.

Biden and Trump’s Meeting

On his way to his inauguration on January 20, Trump will reportedly stop at the White House to meet with President Biden on Wednesday. According to U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s keynote message will revolve around having a peaceful transfer of power. He will also allow for the discussion of running issues in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, including Ukraine.

Walking away from Ukraine will only mean more instability in Europe,” Sullivan told CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

Ukraine’s Long Struggle and Russia’s Retaliation

Ukraine launched its biggest drone attack against Moscow since the start of the war on Sunday with at least 34 drones hitting the Russian capital, further raising tensions as the conflict enters a critical phase.

Sullivan said he would not discuss how much additional funds were going to be requested for Ukraine, and when asked if President Biden could sign any future legislation into law, he simply said: “President Biden will make the case that we do need ongoing resources for Ukraine beyond the end of his term,” he said.

Trump trashes criticism

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has been providing tens of billions of dollars in military and economic aid, while Trump frequently speaks against that and claims that had he been president, Putin would have never invaded such an area and the war could have been avoided if he had.

Trump has also hinted that Ukraine may be forced to give up some land through a peace settlement. This is opposite to positions taken by both Ukraine and Biden, who said Ukraine must be returned to all its lost territory.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy expressed skepticism that such a quick end to the war required significant concessions from Kyiv, adding he believed a fast resolution would undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Congressional Dynamics and Funding for Ukraine

To this day, the U.S. has funded Ukraine to the tune of over $174 billion under the Biden administration-a total that likely will dwindle should Republicans take full control of Congress. The Republican Party is poised to take over control of the U.S. Senate with 52 seats majority, and House of Representatives is still inconclusive; it still remains with the Republicans, at 213 seats in total, shy of the required 218 to hold the majority.

If Republicans can seize both houses of Congress, it will provide an easier road for Trump’s policies, such as potentially curtailing or ending U.S. military and financial aid to Ukraine.

Republican Opposition to Ukraine Aid

Quite a number of prominent Republicans, among them, Senator Bill Hagerty, a close Trump ally, have targeted the ongoing aid package to Ukraine. While talking to CBS recently, Hagerty observed, “The American people want sovereignty protected here in America before we spend our funds and resources protecting the sovereignty of another nation.”

As the war enters what some officials believe could be its final phase, focus is shifting to possible peace talks. Moscow’s forces have made significant advances occupying around one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory. Russia insists that any peace agreement recognize its annexations while Kyiv, backed by Western allies, demands the return of all its occupied land.

No formal peace talks have taken place since early in the war, so it remains unsure whether there will ever be some manner of negotiation. The fact of the matter is that whatever resolution will be achieved on both sides will be through hard compromise.

