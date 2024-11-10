Netanyahu Acknowledges Approval Of Pager Attack Targeting Hezbollah In Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that he approved the deadly pager attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon in September.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that he approved the deadly pager attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon in September. The attack killed nearly 40 people and injured around 3,000. Netanyahu’s spokesperson, Omer Dostri, told AFP, “Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon.”

Lebanon’s Complaint at the United Nations

Netanyahu’s statement comes days after Lebanon filed a formal complaint against Israel at the United Nations. Lebanese Labor Minister Moustafa Bayram traveled to Geneva to lodge the complaint at the International Labor Organization. Bayram expressed concerns over the attack, stating, “This method of warfare and conflicts may open the way for many who are evading international humanitarian law to adopt this method of warfare.”

Concerns Over Precedent of Weaponizing Everyday Objects

Bayram further warned, “It’s a very dangerous precedent, if not condemned,” pointing out that ordinary items like pagers and walkie-talkies are being turned into lethal devices in modern warfare. “We are in a situation where ordinary objects — objects used in daily life — become dangerous and lethal,” he added.

