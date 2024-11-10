Putin Pledges ‘Total Support’ To Africa In Fight Against Terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a bold statement of "total support" for Africa, especially in the fight against terrorism and extremism, during a summit held at the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

A Growing Rift with the West: Shifting Alliances in Africa

Many African nations, particularly those facing ongoing jihadist insurgencies, have started distancing themselves from their former Western allies, turning to Moscow for assistance. Burkina Faso’s Foreign Minister, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, echoed this sentiment, stating that Russia was a more reliable partner than France, the former colonial power.

Mali and Other Former French Colonies Seek Russian Partnership

Mali, along with several other former French colonies, has criticized Western powers for what they see as a “neo-colonial” attitude. In contrast, Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop praised Russia’s “sincere” partnership, emphasizing that Moscow’s help goes beyond military cooperation. The two nations are collaborating in sectors like energy, telecommunications, technology, and mining to address pressing national challenges.

Wagner Group’s Role in Africa: Rebranding and Expanding Influence

The controversial Wagner Group mercenaries, who have become a symbol of Russia’s military footprint in Africa, are now operating under the new banner of the “Africa Corps,” a move by Russia’s defense ministry. These mercenaries have become a key tool for African military regimes that have expelled French and UN forces. However, despite their presence, progress in curbing the violence of Islamist militants has been limited.

Russia’s Offer: No Interference, No Western Style “Guidance”

One of the main draws of Russian assistance is that it comes with an assurance of non-interference in a country’s internal affairs. Unlike the West, which often imposes political conditions on aid, Russia promises a no-strings-attached relationship. This stance is appealing to governments like Mali’s, which are eager for support without outside meddling.

Limited Success in Counter-Terrorism Efforts

Although Russia’s military presence in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger has provided crucial protection for the junta governments, the impact on the fight against Islamist insurgents has been less promising. While the Kremlin heralds these engagements as diplomatic victories, tangible success in stabilizing these countries remains elusive.

Russia Celebrates Strengthened Ties with African Nations

Despite the challenges, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova proudly declared that the recent Africa summit proved Western hopes for Russia’s isolation had failed. She pointed to growing ties and strengthened cooperation across various sectors.

Collaboration on Energy: Rwanda Leads with Nuclear Deals

Rwanda stands out as one of the key African nations engaging in high-level collaboration with Russia, including plans to develop a nuclear power plant. Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe shared that hundreds of Rwandan students had already graduated from Russian universities, many specializing in nuclear science, a field where both nations expect to see significant future cooperation.

Russian Trade in Africa: Ambitious Goals but Slow Progress

Putin’s vision for doubling trade with Africa over the past five years has not yet been realized. However, through military cooperation, energy deals, and political alliances, Russia’s influence continues to grow across the continent, even if trade targets remain unmet.

The Road Ahead: Will Russia’s Support Lead to Lasting Alliances?

While Russia’s growing influence in Africa is undeniable, the long-term effectiveness of its strategies remains to be seen. Will Moscow’s focus on military support and non-interference foster sustainable, mutually beneficial relationships with African nations, or will the continent face new challenges under Russia’s influence?

