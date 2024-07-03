Last Survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Urge US Investigation After Lawsuit Dismissal

The last two living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa massacre, Lessie Benningfield Randle, 109, and Viola Fletcher, 110, made an impassioned plea on Tuesday for a federal investigation into the brutal attacks by a white mob that killed hundreds of Black Americans in the prosperous Greenwood neighborhood, often referred to as “Black Wall Street.”

Oklahoma Supreme Court recently took the decision of dismissing their lawsuit that sought reparations for the survivors and descendants of the massacre last month. This decision forced the two to make a joint statement that was read by their lawyers during a press conference in Tulsa. The lawyers, Randle and Fletcher condemned the court’s decision and brought to the plight of the Black Americans that is attributed to the ongoing denial of justice for community.

“Our legal system continues to deny Black Americans an equal opportunity to seek justice under the law,” the statement read. They urged the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to initiate a thorough investigation into the massacre. “With our own eyes, and burned deeply into our memories, we watched white Americans destroy, kill and loot. And despite these obvious crimes against humanity, not one indictment was issued, most insurance claims remain unpaid or were paid for only pennies on the dollar, and Black Tulsans were forced to leave their homes and live in fear.”

also read: Meta To Lift Ban On Word ‘Martyr’ After Extensive Review

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division has not responded to requests for comment on the matter.

The massacre began on May 31, 1921, when white attackers descended on Greenwood, killing up to 300 Black residents, destroying homes and businesses, and leaving the once-thriving community in ruins. Despite the severity of the violence, the aftermath saw no substantial legal repercussions for the perpetrators, and the financial losses suffered by Black Tulsans were largely uncompensated.

Damario Solomon-Simmons, the lead attorney for Randle and Fletcher, expressed frustration over the lack of action from the DOJ despite years of appeals. “It is time for the administration to show not just Mother Randle, not just the Greenwood community, but Black America that they will stand with us in our time of need,” he stated.

Show Full Article