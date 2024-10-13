Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
Lebanese Journalists Demand Justice for Slain Reuters Reporter Issam Abdallah

Lebanese journalists and activists are renewing their demand for justice for Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah.

Lebanese Journalists Demand Justice for Slain Reuters Reporter Issam Abdallah

Lebanese journalists and activists are renewing their demand for justice for Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah, who was killed on October 13, 2023, while covering cross-border clashes in southern Lebanon. Multiple investigations have pointed to Israeli tank fire as the cause of his death, although Israel denies targeting civilians, including journalists.

The Deadly Incident and Injuries

On the fateful day, two strikes in quick succession claimed Abdallah’s life and wounded six other journalists, including AFP photographer Christina Assi and video journalist Dylan Collins. Assi, who suffered severe injuries, had her leg amputated and spent five months in intensive care following the attack.

Investigations conducted after the incident concluded that the shelling came from an Israeli tank. However, the Israeli government has denied any deliberate targeting, stating they do not intentionally harm civilians or journalists.

Journalists and Rights Groups Demand Accountability

Lebanese human rights organization Maharat has called on the international community to uphold treaties and commitments that protect journalists in conflict zones. The lack of accountability has fueled outrage among journalists and media organizations worldwide.

Journalist Salman Andary voiced his frustration on X (formerly Twitter), demanding “justice for Issam and all the victims of this crime.”

CPJ Condemns Lack of Action Against Israel

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also condemned the lack of accountability for Abdallah’s death. CPJ chief executive Jodie Ginsberg highlighted that, despite substantial evidence suggesting a war crime, Israel has yet to face consequences for the attack on journalists.

Investigations Point to Israeli Tank Fire

Both AFP and Reuters conducted separate investigations, which implicated Israeli tank rounds in the attack. The AFP report in December pointed to a specific tank shell used exclusively by the Israeli army, while Reuters’ findings, supported by the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), confirmed two Israeli tank rounds fired from the same position across the border.

Israel’s Response

After the strike, an Israeli military spokesperson expressed regret over Abdallah’s death, stating that Israel was “looking into” the incident, though they stopped short of accepting responsibility. Despite ongoing demands for accountability, no further actions have been taken against those responsible for the attack.

Also Read: Israel Airstrike Kills 15 In Lebanon: Lebanon’s Health Ministry

Filed under

Issam Abdallah Justice Lebanese Journalists Reuters Reporter
