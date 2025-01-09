Lebanon Presidential Election: General Joseph Aoun Leads In First Round

Gen Joseph Aoun, Lebanon’s Army Chief, leads the first round of the presidential vote with 71 votes, falling short of the required majority. Despite this, he remains a strong contender for the second round, as Lebanon struggles to elect a new president since 2022.

The race for Lebanon’s presidency is still far from over as the country’s Army Chief, General Joseph Aoun, garnered 71 votes in the first round of the parliamentary election. This tally was less than the two-thirds majority that would have sent him to the presidency immediately, but it places him at the helm of the winning camp in the upcoming second round of voting.

On Thursday, the Parliament of Lebanon held a special session to vote for the next president of the country, which had 128 lawmakers present. General Joseph Aoun, aged 60, gained 71 votes from the lawmakers. Still, this did not suffice as two-thirds majority to secure a presidential win in the first round; that requires at least 86 votes.

The session was promptly adjourned by Speaker Nabih Berri until 2:00 pm (1200 GMT), prompting several parliamentarians to shout for an immediate second vote. This adjournment has plunged the political impasse even deeper, which had already made Lebanon operate without a fully functional government since the end of the term of former President Michel Aoun in October 2022.

Lebanon’s Struggle To Elect President

Lebanon has failed to choose a new president after several rounds of voting at the parliament and has failed election processes on over 12 instances. The political division in the country is still maintained, with animosity between Hezbollah’s supporters and those against the political group. Due to this situation, the selection of a president has not been held, which the country needs as a way to restore the flow of the normal functioning of its government and finding a solution for the current crisis.

The presidential election process in Lebanon requires a special majority, that is, a candidate must get at least 86 votes out of the 128-member parliament. The president is elected through a secret ballot. The winner should be a Maronite Christian, according to Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system known as the National Pact. A two-thirds majority is required in the first round of voting to emerge victorious; however, if no candidate achieves this, subsequent rounds will just require a simple majority to decide on the next president.

Who Is The Favorite Candidate?

General Joseph Aoun is the front-runner for the presidency. He was appointed as the Army Chief in March 2017 and was supposed to retire in January 2024, but his term was extended twice due to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. As a result, Aoun has gained significant political traction, positioning himself as the most viable choice for the presidency.

Aoun’s candidacy has been particularly strengthened by his withdrawal from public media engagements during the entire period of the election. His military background and solid support from the United States, which is one of the country’s key financial benefactors for its army, has given him considerable backing from international players. He would make history if elected, as he would be the first sitting army chief to be elected as Lebanon’s president.

General Aoun’s main challenger in the election is Jihad Azour, a well-known economist with robust support from factions opposed to Hezbollah. Azour has experience working in international financial institutions, having served as the director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since 2017.

Another potential candidate is Elias al-Baysari, the acting head of Lebanon’s General Security Agency. Historically seen as having close ties to Hezbollah, Baysari’s candidacy reflects the ongoing struggle for political influence between Lebanon’s various sectarian and political factions.

Constitutional Hurdles For Aoun

Despite his popularity, General Aoun faces legal obstacles in his presidential bid. According to Lebanon’s constitution, sitting army chiefs are technically barred from becoming president. This provision has been waived in the past, but it still presents procedural challenges for Aoun’s candidacy.

Although Aoun has not announced his candidacy, his close ties with the U.S. and his military background have made him the favorite candidate of many international actors. In case Aoun becomes the president, he will be the first army chief to occupy the position in Lebanon.

