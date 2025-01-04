London: Protesters March In London For Release Of Teenage Boy In Dubai jail

Protesters in London call for the release of Marcus Fakana, an 18-year-old jailed in Dubai over consent laws. Family hopes for a pardon or UK intervention.

Protesters marched through central London this Saturday, urging the release of Marcus Fakana, an 18-year-old from Tottenham, north London, who is currently imprisoned in Dubai. Fakana was sentenced for engaging in sexual activity with a 17-year-old British girl during their September holiday. While the girl, now 18, has not pressed charges, her mother reported Fakana to authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the age of consent is 18.

Supporters of Fakana gathered in Westminster, holding banners reading “Bring Marcus home” as they walked from Parliament Square to Downing Street. Campaigners claim Fakana is enduring harsh conditions, including solitary confinement and being denied telephone access.

In a public statement, Fakana expressed gratitude, saying, “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my fight. It’s been a long fight, but nothing is hard with my lord and savior Jesus Christ guiding me.”

Fakana had been on bail since his September arrest but surrendered to UAE authorities on December 30 to begin his sentence. His family and supporters are urging Foreign Secretary David Lammy to intervene, calling for diplomatic efforts to secure his release.

Radha Stirling, from the charity Detained in Dubai, described Fakana’s punishment as “unfathomable,” emphasizing, “It does not warrant tearing this family apart or ruining an 18-year-old’s life.”

A fundraiser supporting Fakana’s legal costs has surpassed £50,000, reflecting growing public support. Campaigners hope Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, will issue a pardon. However, Stirling cautioned that the process might take time, requiring relentless effort from both the UK government and public advocacy.

The UK’s Foreign Office has confirmed its support for Fakana, but for his family and supporters, the fight is far from over.

