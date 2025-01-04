Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Russia Vows Retaliation After Ukraine Uses US-Supplied Missiles

Russia vows retaliation after Ukraine’s alleged missile attack on Belgorod. Escalating violence sees advanced weapons and rising casualties.

Russia has vowed retaliation after claiming Ukraine launched eight US-supplied ATACMS missiles at the Belgorod region. The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that all missiles were intercepted and shot down, labeling the attack as a grave provocation orchestrated by Ukraine and its Western allies.

“These actions by the Kyiv regime, supported by Western curators, will not go unanswered,” the ministry warned, further heightening tensions in the ongoing conflict. While Ukrainian officials have not commented on the accusation, the incident underscores the escalating use of advanced weaponry in the war.

The Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), with a range of 300km, has been central to the controversy. The US authorized their use last year, a move condemned by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a dangerous escalation. Putin has previously threatened severe retaliation, including targeting Kyiv, if such weapons continue to strike Russian territory.

The situation comes as Ukraine braces for more aid from its allies, including French Mirage 2000-5F fighters expected to arrive this month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted Russia’s recent surge in attacks, including 300 drones and 20 missiles launched within the first days of 2025.

“Russian terror requires us and our partners to enhance air defenses,” Zelenskyy urged. Meanwhile, Russian assaults on Ukrainian regions like Sumy and Kharkiv have resulted in civilian casualties, further exacerbating the humanitarian toll.

As international leaders, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, engage in diplomatic talks, the conflict shows no sign of abating. Both sides continue to blame each other for civilian deaths, and the introduction of more advanced weapons signals an alarming trajectory for the war.

