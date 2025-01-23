A fierce 20-acre brush fire erupted near the Sepulveda Pass in Bel-Air, prompting evacuation warnings for nearby residents and causing significant traffic disruptions. As firefighters battle the blaze under challenging weather conditions, authorities urge the public to stay vigilant and follow official updates.

A 20-acre brush fire near the Sepulveda Pass, on the east side of Bel-Air, has led to evacuation warnings for residents in the area. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) issued alerts for those living south of the 1500 block of Casiano Road, north of Moraga Drive, east of Sepulveda Boulevard, and west of Chalon Road.

“We are urging residents in these areas to remain prepared and follow updates,” said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Sepulveda Fire: Freeway Closures and Traffic Disruptions

The southbound 405 Freeway was temporarily closed just north of the Getty Center due to the fire. Although the freeway has since reopened, a SigAlert remains in effect, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has closed the Getty Center Drive off-ramps in both directions. Motorists are advised to avoid the area or use alternative routes.

Sepulveda Fire: Firefighting Efforts and Conditions

The fire, burning in dense brush with a moderate rate of spread, is approximately one mile from the eastern boundary of the area impacted by the Palisades Fire. Firefighting aircraft are utilizing water from the nearby Stone Canyon Reservoir to combat the flames.

According to the National Weather Service, winds in the area are blowing from the north at 8-15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph. These winds are expected to shift to a northeasterly direction overnight and intensify by daybreak. The relative humidity remains critically low, ranging between 3-8%.

Hughes Fire Adds to Challenges

Earlier on January 22, a separate wildfire, known as the Hughes Fire, erupted approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Los Angeles. The fast-moving blaze prompted the evacuation of over 50,000 people. Within just a few hours, the Hughes Fire scorched an area two-thirds the size of the destructive Eaton Fire, which, along with the Palisades Fire, has severely impacted the Los Angeles region.

The Hughes Fire burned roughly 15 square miles (39 square kilometers) of forest within six hours, threatening areas near Lake Castaic, a popular recreation spot located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the sites of the Eaton and Palisades fires.

Despite the red flag warning, lighter winds allowed firefighting aircraft to deploy tens of thousands of gallons of fire retardant, which slowed the blaze’s advance.

