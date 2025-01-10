Los Angeles Wildfires Update: Death Toll Reaches To 10

The devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles have claimed 10 lives, with the death toll expected to rise as rescue teams search through the rubble.

Wildfires ravaging southern California since Tuesday have left a trail of destruction, with the death toll rising to 10, according to the county coroner’s office. As of Friday night, officials confirmed that all fatalities are fire-related, but identification and notification of next of kin remain pending. Rescue teams continue their search through the charred remnants of neighborhoods, and the toll is expected to rise.

The fires, fueled by powerful winds, have devastated the Los Angeles area, including affluent neighborhoods home to several Hollywood celebrities. Over 10,000 structures have been destroyed, forcing the evacuation of 180,000 residents. Authorities are battling to contain multiple blazes, with firefighters working around the clock to prevent further loss of life and property.

Economic Devastation

The economic fallout from the fires is enormous. Preliminary estimates suggest potential losses of $50 billion, with insured damages expected to exceed $20 billion. Many of the affected properties are among the region’s most valuable assets, adding to the financial burden.

Political Repercussions

President Joe Biden has canceled his upcoming trip to Italy to oversee federal relief efforts. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump, set to take office on January 20, criticized the current administration for what he called an inadequate response, citing insufficient water resources for firefighting.

Looting Prompts National Guard Deployment

The National Guard has been deployed to certain areas amid reports of looting in the devastated neighborhoods. Authorities are working to maintain order as residents express fears over the safety of their remaining possessions.

Widespread Displacement

The evacuation of residents has led to chaotic scenes, with congested roads and panic among those fleeing the fast-moving flames. Shelters across the region are filling quickly as displaced residents seek refuge.

Firefighters remain on high alert as weather conditions are forecasted to remain unfavorable in the coming days, prolonging the battle against one of California’s most devastating wildfire events.

