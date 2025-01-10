Chandra Arya, Karnataka-Born MP, Announces Bid For Canada’s Prime Minister In Liberal Leadership Race

Chandra Arya, a Member of Parliament from Ottawa, has announced his candidacy for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation. The Karnataka-born MP, known for his strong stance on several political issues, is charting a bold path to the country’s highest office with promises to reshape Canada’s political landscape. Arya’s campaign focuses on making Canada a “sovereign republic,” overhauling economic policies, and championing international causes such as the recognition of Palestine as a state.

Arya emphasized the need for Canada to embrace its full potential as an independent nation. He proposed replacing the monarchy as the head of state with a republican system, calling it an essential step for the country to take control of its destiny. “It’s time for Canada to take full control of its destiny,” Arya declared, signaling his intent to modernize the nation’s political and social frameworks.

I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations.

We are facing significant structural problems that haven’t been seen for generations and solving them will require… pic.twitter.com/GJjJ1Y2oI5 — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) January 9, 2025

Arya’s proposal for a sovereign republic is just one aspect of his larger vision for Canada’s future. The MP is calling for a smaller, more efficient government, with appointments based on merit rather than diversity quotas. He aims to introduce policies that prioritize the working middle class, particularly those struggling with rising costs of living and limited financial security. “The working middle class is struggling today, and many working families are retiring directly into poverty,” Arya said. “We must make tough decisions now to revitalize our economy and ensure a stable society for generations to come.”

Policy Proposals: Economic Reform and International Recognition

Among Arya’s key policy proposals is a plan to increase the retirement age by two years by 2040, aimed at ensuring economic sustainability. He also intends to introduce a citizenship-based tax system, a controversial measure that could reshape Canada’s fiscal landscape. Furthermore, Arya’s advocacy for global justice is evident in his call for Canada to officially recognize Palestine as a state, a policy that would align with his broader approach to international diplomacy.

In a statement shared by Arya in X, he said that defense investment will prioritise securing Canada’s specific needs from protecting maritime interests to trade routes.

The Ottawa MP has been critical of existing government policies, particularly those he perceives as limiting individual freedoms or jeopardizing national sovereignty. In 2023, Arya led a petition urging the Liberal government to reconsider its stance on the proposed foreign agent registry, highlighting concerns over foreign interference in Canadian politics. This independent approach to governance, marked by bold decisions and pragmatic solutions, is a defining feature of Arya’s political philosophy.

Khalistani Controversy and Advocacy for Hindu Canadians

Arya’s political career has not been without controversy. A vocal advocate for Hindu Canadians, he has frequently found himself at odds with colleagues, especially those in his own Liberal caucus. His opposition to Sikh separatism in Canada has led to tense exchanges with other parliamentarians, including NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Liberal colleague Sukh Dhaliwal. Arya’s stance against separatist movements is rooted in his belief that they pose a threat to Canada’s unity and national security.

In 2023, Arya made headlines when he traveled to India, meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trip, which Arya emphasized was personal and not representative of the Canadian government, underscored his commitment to strengthening ties between Canada and India. Arya has also been a strong opponent of a motion in the Canadian Parliament that sought to label the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as genocide, a move that was met with widespread protests from Sikh groups. Arya, who was the sole MP to oppose the motion, has since warned that the “politically powerful Khalistani lobby” may attempt to revive the motion in the future.

Despite facing pressure and threats for his views, Arya remains steadfast in his commitment to speaking out on behalf of the Hindu-Canadian community. His stance on the Khalistani issue and his opposition to the 1984 genocide motion are clear indicators of his resolve to prioritize national unity and security.

A Vision for Canada’s Future

Chandra Arya’s announcement of his candidacy for Liberal Party leadership signals a new chapter in Canadian politics. His platform, which combines economic reforms, sovereignty-driven policies, and a commitment to international justice, is sure to resonate with a broad section of the electorate. As Arya campaigns for a smaller, more efficient government, he hopes to rejuvenate Canada’s economy, restore hope for its citizens, and secure a prosperous future for future generations. With his track record of independence and his unapologetic stance on divisive issues, Arya is positioning himself as a leader who is not afraid to make tough decisions for the benefit of the country.

ALSO READ: LA Wildfires: Houses Charred; Area Looks Like It Was ‘Bombed’