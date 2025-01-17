Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appointed Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Vice-President-elect JD Vance. The 57-year-old Husted will serve as Ohio's senator until the next election, scheduled for next year.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made a significant political move on Friday, appointing Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Vice-President-elect JD Vance. The 57-year-old Husted will serve as Ohio’s senator until the next election, scheduled for next year.

His appointment has generated substantial attention, especially given his close working relationship with Governor DeWine and his previous plans to run for governor in 2026.

Governor DeWine’s Decision To Appoint Husted

Speaking at a press conference held in Columbus, DeWine explained why Husted was the ideal candidate for the Senate seat. “I came to the conclusion, as you see, that the person who is best suited to be the United States senator is a person who has been close to me for the last six years—a person who, almost daily, I work with,” DeWine said.

DeWine further mentioned that Husted had been crucial to him making decisions as governor. According to DeWine, even though there were times when they sometimes differed in opinion, Husted’s input would never lack value. “Every major decision I have made in the last six years as governor of the state of Ohio, Jon Husted has played a part in that decision,” he continued.

This is one of the most long-standing appointments, with Husted’s political experience and work on state issues alongside DeWine making him an obvious choice for the Senate seat.

Ohio’s Economic Growth

After accepting the Senate appointment, Husted used the occasion to emphasize the progress of the Ohio economy. “For generations, Ohioans suffered the bruising impacts of globalization, automation and complacency. Today, unemployment and being a state that’s difficult to do business with are hardly epithets, with Ohio leading as one of the best in which to operate,” Husted said.

Husted’s words reflect his optimism about Ohio’s future and the vision he envisions for the continued growth of the state’s economy. His experiences as lieutenant governor, especially during his time focusing on economic development, will impact his agenda if he becomes a U.S. senator.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Possible Next Ohio Governor

Husted, before his Senate appointment, was set to run for Ohio governor in 2026 after the term limit of Governor DeWine. He had already begun to raise funds for his campaign. However, a recent report has emerged that former Republican presidential candidate and Trump ally, Vivek Ramaswamy, may be interested in the governorship instead.

According to sources close to Ramaswamy, political entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who is currently co-chair of the Department of Government Efficiency, may take his sights on Ohio’s top political job. A source in the know about Ramaswamy’s plans said of Fox News: “Vivek’s base plan stays the same: get done with DOGE and then announce running for governor soon.”

It seems that the Ramaswamy candidacy is highly interesting, and this comes with the report of President-elect Donald Trump having nominated him to replace JD Vance’s Senate seat once he resigns. Although Ramaswamy has not confirmed his candidacy, his engagement with the Ohio political sphere is worth noting as the gubernatorial race draws near in 2026.

