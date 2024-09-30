‘Nasrallah Sacrificed Life For Humanity’: Maulvi Who Led Protest In Support Of Hezbollah

The assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon has triggered widespread protests in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

Thousands of Shia Muslims gathered at key historical sites, including Chota Imambara, Ghantaghar, and Bada Imambara, voicing their anger with anti-Israel and anti-American slogans.

The demonstrators, holding banners, expressed their outrage over Israel’s actions in Palestine and neighboring countries like Lebanon and Yemen. The protests intensified as participants set fire to the Israeli flag and burned an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, symbolizing their condemnation of Israel’s aggression in the region.

Shia leader Maulana Saif Abbas, who led the rally in response to the assassination of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, speaks with NewsX.

He expressed his views on the assassination of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah and urged that it is not just the Shia community but people from all walks of life who should mourn his death. “I believe that it is not only the Shia community, but people from all communities should mourn. Nasrallah sacrificed his life for humanity,” he said.

Addressing the issue of terrorism, he questioned, “There needs to be a clear understanding of what terrorism truly is. If we look at it now, terrorism is coming from Israel, where children are being killed, and hospitals are being destroyed.” He expressed disappointment with the portrayal of Nasrallah by the mainstream media, adding, “It is truly regrettable how the media is portraying Nasrallah. They should take a moment to analyze that he was defending humanity.”

When asked about the support in Lucknow, Maulana Abbas emphasized that the issue is not just foreign but concerns everyone. “This is not just a foreign issue. We all know India’s stance toward Israel, and everyone is aware of it,” he stated.

The Sunday Guardian Editor – Joyeeta Basu counters, saying, ” If that is what he says, then it is for sure that he has overlooked the history sheet of the terror attack in the past.”

Hezbollah’s primary goals eradicate Israel. Is that truly humanity?

Basu answers with an example, “Consider this: Israel has developed into a first-world nation, built advanced technology, and while it may have support from the U.S., it also receives funding from international organizations. On the other hand, groups that have opposed Israel, like Hamas, Hezbollah, and others, have also received substantial international aid. But what have they done with that money? Many leaders in these organizations have enriched themselves instead of improving the lives of their people. This applies to Hamas, Hezbollah, and even Iranian leaders. They have not used those resources for the benefit of the population as a whole.”

Defense Expert Major Muhammad Ali Shah commented, saying that the people protesting against the killing of Hassan Nasrallah likely don’t even know five facts about him. These individuals probably aren’t aware that the Indian Ambassador to Lebanon is from Manipur. Additionally, there is an Indian Army contingent working as part of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, contributing to peace efforts shoulder to shoulder with others. I would rather appreciate that.