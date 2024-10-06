Macron Calls For Arms Sales Halt To Israel, Then Quickly Reverses Stance

French President Emmanuel Macron recently stirred up controversy with his stance on arms sales to Israel. Initially, he called for a halt to shipments meant for use in Gaza, only to have his office quickly backtrack and confirm that France would continue supplying defensive equipment to Israel.

In an interview with France Inter, Macron stressed the importance of finding a political solution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, labeling it a “priority.” He mentioned that an arms embargo should be part of these efforts and claimed that France had already stopped some arms deliveries. However, he clarified that missile defense systems would still be sent to Israel, according to reports from BFMTV.

“I think we are not being heard,” Macron said, criticizing Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, which have reportedly resulted in nearly 42,000 casualties. He warned that this could pose a risk to Israel’s own security.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Macron and other leaders advocating for an arms embargo, saying, “shame on them.” He asserted that Israel would prevail regardless of external support.

Macron also addressed Israel’s military actions in Lebanon, emphasizing that the Lebanese people should not suffer as a result of the conflict. He stated that Lebanon must not become another Gaza. Following Israel’s military actions in Lebanon, France has stepped up its mediation efforts, working alongside the U.S. and various Arab and European nations to push for a ceasefire.

Earlier, in September, Macron had warned Netanyahu about escalating tensions in the region, reminding him of his responsibility to prevent further conflict. In reply, Netanyahu suggested that Macron should focus his pressure on Hezbollah instead.

The situation has raised concerns, especially regarding the transparency of France’s arms sales to Israel. Despite Macron’s claims of halting sales, reports indicate that France delivered €30 million ($33 million) worth of military equipment to Israel in 2023. Due to a lack of detailed information in the defense ministry report, it’s unclear if these shipments continued after the start of Israel’s offensive in Gaza on October 7.

As calls for a ceasefire grow, the future of France’s military support to Israel remains a contentious topic, reflecting the complicated nature of diplomacy in a region marked by conflict.

