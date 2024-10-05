France To Host Aid Conference For Lebanon, Announces Macron

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed plans for an international conference aimed at providing humanitarian aid to Lebanon and bolstering security in the country's southern regions.

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed plans for an international conference aimed at providing humanitarian aid to Lebanon and bolstering security in the country’s southern regions.

Speaking after a meeting in Paris with Francophone nations, Macron said “We will hold in the next few weeks a conference to provide humanitarian aid, support the international community and support the Lebanese armed forces boost security, especially in southern Lebanon.” Reports Reuters.

his announcement comes as tensions rise, with Israel expanding its military campaign in Lebanon, engaging in ground operations amid ongoing clashes with Hezbollah.

The violence on the Israel-Lebanon border has continued for nearly a year, running parallel to Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, after the latter suggested halting arms shipments to Israel as part of a broader effort toward a political solution to the Gaza conflict.

In a pre-recorded statement released by his office, Netanyahu expressed his disapproval, saying, “Shame on them,” in reference to Macron and other Western leaders advocating for an arms embargo.

He emphasized Israel’s resolve, stating, “Israel will win, with or without their support,” and called the proposal for an embargo “a disgrace.”

Must Read: France’s President Emmanuel Macron Accepts PM Gabriel’s Resignation