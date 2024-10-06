Israel Launches Fresh Attacks On Southern Beirut, Evacuations Ordered

Israel has targeted Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon and near Beirut, also expanding its target zone by attacking Tripoli in northern Lebanon.

At least five Israeli airstrikes struck southern Beirut late Saturday night, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA). Four of the strikes struck Dahiya, while the fifth targeted Choueifat Al-Amrousieh.

Israel has targeted Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon and near Beirut, also expanding its target zone by attacking Tripoli in northern Lebanon. The Israeli military said the strikes targeted “weapons storage facilities, command centers, and additional terrorist infrastructure” near Beirut. Clouds of smoke came from bombed areas in Dahiya, which is controlled by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah’s Counterattacks

Earlier this week, Israel launched a major strike in the same location against Hashem Safieddine, a key Hezbollah figure presumed to be the heir to the recently slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. However, it is uncertain whether Safieddine was killed.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah reacted by launching approximately 90 rockets into northern Israel, according to Israeli reports. Sirens sounded throughout northern Israel, including Haifa. Several rockets were intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems. no injuries have been reported..

Iran, a known sponsor of Hamas and Hezbollah, is threatening more strikes on Israel. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated on Friday that Iran could carry out further strikes “if necessary.” Iran had previously launched ballistic missiles toward Israel earlier in the week, intensifying fears of a broader regional conflict.

Midnight Airstrikes

Further fighting erupted early Sunday, with around 30 rockets crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, some of which were intercepted. Just after midnight, sirens blasted in Israel’s Kiryat Shmona neighborhood. Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for firing rockets against Israeli forces in Al-Manara, northern Israel, to “support the Palestinian people and defend Lebanon.” Additional statements from Hezbollah claimed to have attacked Israeli forces in the same area while they attempted to evacuate casualties.

Evacuations Underway

Amid the conflict, South Korea evacuated 97 citizens and family members from Lebanon, deploying a KC-330 military transport aircraft on Friday. South Korean diplomats remain in the country despite the ongoing conflict.

As Israel continues to carry out attacks on southern Beirut, evacuation orders have been issued for specific neighborhoods, including Burj al-Barajneh, Choueifat, and Haret Hreik. Images released by news agencies show smoke rising over Dahieh, close to Beirut’s international airport, underscoring the escalating conflict and rising tensions in the region.

